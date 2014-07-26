Glasgow 2014: Drew Christie wins silver in men's skeet

Drew Christie won Scotland's first medal at the shooting range as he picked up a silver in the men's skeet.

The 34-year-old Dundonian delighted the crowd at the Barry Buddon range just outside the city by reaching the gold-medal match.

However, he struggled in the final against Georgios Achilleos of Cyprus, hitting only 6 of his 16 clays.

"Last time in Delhi, I was fourth and missed out, so to make it into the top two is just brilliant," said Christie.

"The first part of the final was nerve-wracking but I don't remember the second bit (gold-medal match). I was away by that time.

"The support has been brilliant, I could not have done it without them.

"It's not sunk in yet, but I'll get there," he added.

Achilleos went one better than his performance at the Delhi Commonwealth Games four years ago, where he won silver.

England's Rory Warlow secured the bronze after a tight contest with Cypriot, Andreas Chasikos.

Chasikos, who was third in 2010, looked destined to repeat the feat but missed two clays with his final four shots, allowing 24-year-old Warlow to clinch a medal.

There was further Scottish success in the Queen's prize pairs, where Ian Shaw and Angus MacLeod picked up bronze after shooting in difficult conditions.

Shaw said: "It's fantastic. Silver or gold would have been better but we'll live with bronze.

"How we will celebrate? We are competing at 9.40 in the morning, but we might sneak in a small Coca-Cola."

English duo David Luckman and Parag Patel took gold, with Canada's Jim Paton and Des Vamplew winning silver.

Scotland's Jen McIntosh, a double gold medallist in Delhi, could only manage seventh in the 10m air rifle.