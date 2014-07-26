Glasgow 2014: Peter Kennaugh wins Isle of Man's first medal

Peter Kennaugh earned the Isle of Man's first medal of Glasgow 2014 as he took silver behind New Zealand's Thomas Scully in the men's points race.

The 25-year-old, who was the first Manxman to win Olympic gold in the team pursuit at London 2012, finished 14 points behind Scully's total of 98.

Earlier, Wales' Elinor Barker won bronze in the women's 10km scratch.

And Neil Fachie and his pilot Craig Maclean claimed their second gold of the Games in the men's sprint B tandem.

Visually impaired para-cyclist Fachie, 30, and Maclean, 42, who were roared on to victory in the 1,000m time-trial on Friday, came from 1-0 behind in their best-of-three final against Australia's Kieran Modra and Jason Niblett to win 2-1 and claim Scotland's third cycling medal of Glasgow 2014.

Kennaugh won the Isle of Man's first Commonwealth cycling silver medal, adding to the gold won by Mark Cavendish in the men's 20km scratch in at Melbourne 2006 and Mark Christian's bronze in the men's points race in Delhi four years ago.

"It's pretty special," he said. "To do it for the Isle of Man is incredible. It probably means more to some of the staff than it does to me because they are so passionately Manxmen. I'm happy to do it for them just to see the smiles on their faces."

Scully's fellow New Zealander Aaron Gate took the bronze medal, just ahead of Wales's Owain Doull.

Leading cycling medal winners at Glasgow 2014 Australia: 14 (four gold, six silver, four bronze) New Zealand: 7 (three gold, four bronze) England: 6 (two gold, three silver, one bronze) Scotland: 3 (two gold, one silver) Wales: 2 (two bronze)

For Wales, Barker's bronze was their first at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, where the cycling events are taking place.

The 19-year-old, who helped Great Britain win the team pursuit world title in Cali earlier this year, said: "It was absolutely perfect really.

"If it was perfect, there would have been another 20 metres of track. I had the speed to come round but I'm unbelievably happy.

"It was so close, I didn't realise I had won a medal.

"I was in an absolutely awful position with two laps to go, eighth or ninth and I thought 'this is it, I'm not going to make it to the front' but I had the speed and I saw the line and knocked people out of the way and made it to the line.

"That was one of the gutsiest rides I've ever done. I was a little bit nervous and I warmed into it and by the end I had the professional mentality again."

England's Laura Trott suffered further disappointment by finishing 11th, a day after failing to qualify for the individual pursuit.

The 22-year-old revealed after the race that she had been suffering from a kidney infection.

"I didn't know how I was going to be feeling as I had been ill over the last couple of days," she said. "I just went in seeing how my legs felt and hoping that it went to the sprint and obviously it did, but I got boxed in a bit and that was it - it was game over."

Trott's fellow English rider Joanna Rowsell - Friday's individual pursuit winner - came 19th out of 24.

Wales's Katie Curtis was seventh and Eileen Roe of Scotland finished eighth.

There was more success for Australia in the men's 1,000m time trial as Scott Sunderland claimed gold ahead of New Zealand pair Simon van Velthooven and Matthew Archibald in a new Games record time of one minute 0.675 seconds.

English trio Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi and Steven Burke were fourth, fifth and ninth respectively.

Edmondson won silver behind Joanna Rowsell in the individual pursuit in Glasgow

Barker (right) won team pursuit gold on her senior World Cup debut in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in 2012