Glasgow 2014: Perry beaten by King in quarter-finals

Madeline reached the quarter-finals for a third Commonwealth Games in a row

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Competition dates: 24 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Madeline Perry's hopes of a Commonwealth Games medal ended when she was beaten in straight sets by world number four Joelle King on Saturday.

The 37-year-old from Northern Ireland had battled her way into the quarter-finals for the third Commonwealth Games in a row.

But King, 25, won through to the semi-finals with a 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 victory.

It is likely to be Perry's last match at the Commonwealths as she will be 41 by the time the next Games come around.

Her Commonwealth Games singles career spanned 16 years and five Games.

"The Commonwealth tournament is a tough one," said Perry, who had beaten Australian Kasey Brown to secure her place in the last eight.

"I will reflect on this performance and I guess I won't be playing for too much longer.

"I will keep assessing it in the short term, and once I stop enjoying it I won't do it anymore."

New Zealander King will face Malaysian world number one Nicol David who beat England's Jenny Duncalf 11-9, 11-7, 5-11, 11-4.

"Madeline was tenacious and fought back and I am just glad I was able to hold my concentration, hold on to what I was trying to do and finish that game in three," said King, seeded third in Glasgow.

