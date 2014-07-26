Northern Ireland at Glasgow 2014 26 Jul 2014 From the section Commonwealth Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/commonwealth-games/28502956 Read more about sharing. Boxer Paddy Barnes secured Northern Ireland's first gold medal of the Games by winning his light-flyweight final Belfast's Michael Conlan saw off England's Qais Ashfaq to seal bantamweight gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Barbara Cameron and Mandy Cunningham won bronze medals in the Lawn Bowls women's pairs by beating Jersey in a play-off Paul Daly, Neil Mulholland and Neil Booth secured a silver medal for Northern Ireland in the men's triples bowls Belfast's Michaela Walsh (right) lost narrowly to England's Nicola Adams in the women's flyweight final Queen's University athlete Katie Kirk improved her personal best to 2:02.63 in the women's 800m semi-finals at Hampden Park Michael Conlan was declared the winner on points after his bantamweight semi-final against Sean McGoldrick of Wales was stopped when the Northern Ireland boxer sustained a cut Audree Francis-Methot of Canada competes with Lisa Kearney of Northern Ireland during the -52kg bronze medal judo contest Northern Ireland's Lisa Kearney celebrates the victory over Audree Francis-Methot which earned her a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games Silver medallist Kelly Edwards of England, champion Louise Renicks of Scotland with bronze medal winners Lisa Kearney of Northern Ireland and Kalpana Thoudam of India on the podium Caroline O"Hanlon in action against Jamaica"s Vangelee Williams during the netball preliminary round Group A match which Northern Ireland lost 65-34. Michael Hutchinson was 12th in the road cycling men's individual time trial in his fourth Commonwealth Games Madeline Perry from Banbridge reached the quarter-finals of the women's squash but then lost to world number four Joelle King from New Zealand Northern Ireland's Ruairi Dalton on the offensive against Zambia"s Christopher Katanga in a flyweight bout Jason Harvey was fifth in his heat of the 400m hurdles in the Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park in Glasgow Women's pole vault medal hope Zoe Brown failed to register a height after torrential rain made the competition a lottery Peter Glass in action in the men's decathlon shot-putt competition at Hampden Park