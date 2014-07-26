Northern Ireland at Glasgow 2014

Boxer Paddy Barnes secured Northern Ireland's first gold medal of the Games by winning his light-flyweight final
Belfast's Michael Conlan saw off England's Qais Ashfaq to seal bantamweight gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games
Barbara Cameron and Mandy Cunningham won bronze medals in the Lawn Bowls women's pairs by beating Jersey in a play-off
Paul Daly, Neil Mulholland and Neil Booth secured a silver medal for Northern Ireland in the men's triples bowls
Belfast's Michaela Walsh (right) lost narrowly to England's Nicola Adams in the women's flyweight final
Queen's University athlete Katie Kirk improved her personal best to 2:02.63 in the women's 800m semi-finals at Hampden Park
Michael Conlan was declared the winner on points after his bantamweight semi-final against Sean McGoldrick of Wales was stopped when the Northern Ireland boxer sustained a cut
Audree Francis-Methot of Canada competes with Lisa Kearney of Northern Ireland during the -52kg bronze medal judo contest
Northern Ireland's Lisa Kearney celebrates the victory over Audree Francis-Methot which earned her a bronze medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games
Silver medallist Kelly Edwards of England, champion Louise Renicks of Scotland with bronze medal winners Lisa Kearney of Northern Ireland and Kalpana Thoudam of India on the podium
Caroline O&amp;quot;Hanlon in action against Jamaica&amp;quot;s Vangelee Williams during the netball preliminary round Group A match which Northern Ireland lost 65-34.
Michael Hutchinson was 12th in the road cycling men's individual time trial in his fourth Commonwealth Games
Madeline Perry from Banbridge reached the quarter-finals of the women's squash but then lost to world number four Joelle King from New Zealand
Northern Ireland's Ruairi Dalton on the offensive against Zambia&amp;quot;s Christopher Katanga in a flyweight bout
Jason Harvey was fifth in his heat of the 400m hurdles in the Commonwealth Games at Hampden Park in Glasgow
Women's pole vault medal hope Zoe Brown failed to register a height after torrential rain made the competition a lottery
Peter Glass in action in the men's decathlon shot-putt competition at Hampden Park
