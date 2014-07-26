Glasgow 2014: Gold the perfect finale for retiring Frankie Jones

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Welsh rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones says Commonwealth Games gold was the perfect way to end her career.

Jones won the individual ribbon final to add to the three silvers she secured in the morning session of day three.

She also won silver in the individual all-around final to add to her day-one team silver but will now retire and take up coaching.

"I'm finished on that mat. I'm so happy with my ending," said the 23-year-old, who also won a silver at Delhi 2010.

"I could never imagine my end to be like this.

"I can't even believe it. It's just been ridiculous from carrying the flag from the opening until now.

"I didn't think it could top anything from that moment - this just did, seeing the flag and hearing the anthem."

The 23-year-old took silver in the the individual hoop final, won by Canada's Patricia Bezzoubenko before adding a further silver in the individual ball final.

Jone, who won silver in the hoop at the Delhi Games in 2010, took her Glasgow tally to five silvers after finishing second in the clubs event.

Wales' rhythmic gymnastic team of Jones, Laura Halford and Nikara Jenkins have surpassed the target of three medals set before the Games.

They won silver in the team final on the opening day and in addition to Jones' individual tally of six medals, Halford won bronze in the individual ball final.

"I'm so proud of us all, I'm so proud of the team," Jones added.

"We've done the best job we could ever have hoped for."

Jones' success in Glasgow came after a testing time following the 2012 Olympics in which she feared her career might be ended by a hip injury.

"After London it was such a difficult time," Jones said.

"Having to have an operation and going from the high of competing at the Olympics which was phenomenal to the low of not being able to walk until now.

"I can't even begin to explain the journey."