Glasgow 2014: Scots pair miss out on lawn bowls gold

Robert Conway of Scotland is left dejected after missing out on the gold medal

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August

Scotland had to settle for a silver medal in the mixed pairs para-sports lawn bowls at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Visually impaired duo Irene Edgar and Robert Conway carried the home hopes in the final against South Africa.

But they were unable to collect gold for Scotland, losing out 14-10 to Gwen Nel and Herman Scholtz.

However, their silver is the the first medal for the hosts at the Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls centre.

Edgar and Conway had defeated Australia in their semi-final to set up the showdown, but Nel and Scholtz took charge in the third end when they scored three shots to pull 5-2 clear, and they developed that position to lead 10-6 after 11.

The Scottish crowds were given fresh hope when the home pair won back-to-back ends and made it 10-10, but the Scots challenge faded thereafter.