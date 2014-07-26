Glasgow 2014: Scots lose narrowly to All Blacks at rugby sevens

Scotland came close to a major rugby sevens upset as they lost 17-14 to New Zealand at a packed Ibrox Stadium.

The All Blacks scored three tries in a dominant first half, but Scotland cut the deficit to three points with New Zealand down to five men.

Scotland captain Colin Gregor insisted his side had New Zealand worried.

"We have played New Zealand loads of times over the years, but that is the closest we have taken them for a while," he said.

Gillies Kaka and Tim Mikkelson were both sin-binned as the Scots had the All Blacks on the back foot, and Gregor believes the tactics employed by the New Zealanders showed they were concerned.

"You could tell they were worried about us. They requested independent touch judges before the game, which they wouldn't have done in the past," he said.

"The crowd helped us as well, but it's a frustrating result."

The Scots ran in eight tries as they thrashed Barbados 56-0 in their second match, and a 21-5 win over Canada in the final match allowed the Scots to progress to the latter stages.

Scotland will now face South Africa in the medal quarter-finals at Ibrox on Sunday.

"We're playing well, and if we keep doing what we're doing then we can be confident of coming through," said winger Lee Jones.