Glasgow 2014: Second gold for Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean

Scotland's Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean staged a dramatic fightback to win a second Commonwealth Games gold in the Para-sport tandem sprint for blind and visually impaired athletes.

The pair, who won Friday's 1,000m time trial, lost the first of their best-of-three final to Australia's Kieran Modra and Jason Niblett.

But they dug deep to win the next two races and make it a golden double.

"We were suffering - how we got through it I don't know," said Fachie, 30.

Paralympic champion Dame Sarah Storey on Fachie and Maclean's win "It's an absolutely superb effort by Neil and Craig because that was a tough final and they showed great patience. They got the bit between their teeth and you could see they were never going to let it go."

"I thought yesterday was hard but this was ridiculous.

"After the first ride we thought we were done for but the crowd were amazing and I'm never going to forget this."

Wales' Matt Ellis and Ieuan Williams lost out in the bronze ride-off to Australia's Paul Kennedy and Thomas Clarke.

Fachie and Maclean had finished second fastest to their Australian rivals in the qualifying heat but were too strong for the Welsh pair in the semi-finals, winning 2-0.

Modra and Niblett, who won gold with the Australian team sprint team at the Delhi Games four years ago, came out strongly in the final.

But the Scottish pair edged the second ride narrowly to set up a decider and their greater power proved decisive in front of their home crowd.

