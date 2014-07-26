BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Weightlifter Zoe Smith celebrates gold with back flip

Smith celebrates gold with back flip

England's Zoe Smith completes a successful final lift to win weightlifting gold in the 58kg category, and celebrates with a back flip.

The 20-year-old from London set a new Commonwealth Games record as she beat Nigeria's Ndidi Winifred into second, with Welsh veteran Michaela Breeze taking bronze.

Watch highlights of the women's 58kg weightlifting.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Smith celebrates gold with back flip

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Video

Conte hopes Chelsea will strengthen squad

Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Top Stories