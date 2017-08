Peter Kennaugh became the first Isle of Man cyclist to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games

Here is the full list of the Isle of Man's medal winners at Glasgow 2014:

CYCLING

Peter KENNAUGH [silver] [Men's 40km points race]

Team Sky's Kennaugh finished second with 84 points, 14 behind race winner Thomas Scully of New Zealand, and claimed the Isle of Man's first medal at Glasgow.