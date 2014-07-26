Glasgow 2014: Peter Kennaugh earns Isle of Man's first medal

Peter Kennaugh won silver in the men's 40km points race to earn the Isle of Man's first medal at Glasgow 2014.

The 25-year-old finished second with 84 points, 14 behind race winner Thomas Scully of New Zealand, with another Kiwi, Aaron Gate, taking bronze.

Kennaugh, the reigning British road race champion, adds Commonwealth silver to the Olympic gold he won in the team pursuit at London 2012.

The Isle of Man won two bronze medals at the 2010 Games in Delhi.

Manx Commonwealth Games medal winners Gold: 1966, Kingston: Peter Buckley - cycling (road race), 1986, Edinburgh: Nigel Kelly - shooting (skeet), 2006, Melbourne: Mark Cavendish - cycling (scratch race) Silver: 1998, Kuala Lumpur: David Moore - shooting (50m rifle prone), 2014, Glasgow: Peter Kennaugh - cycling (points race) Bronze: 1958, Cardiff: Stuart Slack - cycling (road race), 1970, Edinburgh: Alexandra Jackson - swimming (200m freestyle), 1978, Edmonton: Stewart Watterson - shooting (50m rifle prone), 2006, Melbourne: Trevor Boyles and David Walton - shooting (team clay pigeon trap), 2010, Delhi: Mark Christian - cycling (points race), 2010, Delhi: Tim Kneale - shooting (double trap)

One of them came in the same event from Mark Christian, who qualified for Saturday's final but, along with fellow Manx rider Joe Kelly, was disqualified for collusion.

Media playback is not supported on this device Kennaugh feels Isle of Man 'pride'

Their last gold was won in the scratch race by Mark Cavendish in Melbourne in 2006.

"It's pretty special," said Kennaugh. "It's very different to the Olympics because on a global scale they are massive, but the Commonwealth Games is probably a bigger deal to the Isle of Man.

"To do it for the Isle of Man is incredible. It probably means more to some of the staff than it does to me because they are so passionately Manxmen. I'm happy to do it for them just to see the smiles on their faces."

Kennaugh did not race in the individual pursuit on Friday as it was felt his season on the roads with Team Sky would be better suited to the endurance events on the track.

He will also ride in the scratch race with either Christian or Joe Kelly on Sunday.