Glasgow 2014 day four: Elinor Barker denied gold by Laura Trott

Elinor Barker won her second medal of the Commonwealth Games with a silver medal in the 25km points race.

Barker, who won bronze in the 10km scratch race, finished equal on 37 points with Laura Trott.

The positions in the final sprint decided the standings and in a race of 25km it meant Trott won by virtue of the final couple of yards.

Jazz Carlin won her 800m freestyle heat comfortably in a Games record of 8:22:69.

Wales' rugby sevens are out of medal contention following a last gasp 21-19 defeat to Australia in the quarter finals.

Wales led 19-0 at one stage but Australia fought back and Pama Foy's late converted try secured victory.

They suffered another agonising late defeat in the plate final going down 17-15 against England.

In the lawn bowls Wales' men's triples face Australia for bronze on Monday after losing to Northern Ireland.

Defending champion Robert Weale began the defence of his lawn bowls singles title with a 21-8 win against Kenya's Ngugi Njuguna.

Swimmer, Carlin, is through to Monday evening's final but team-mate Elena Jones failed to qualify.

Rob Holderness finished fifth in the 50m breaststroke semi-final.

There were sixth placed finishes for Hannah McCarthy in the semi-finals of the 100m freestyle and Chloe Tutton at the same stage of the 100m breaststroke.

Tom Laxton narrowly missed out on a place in the 100m butterfly final finishing fifth in the 100m butterfly in 53.14 seconds.

Marco Loughran came sixth in the 50m backstroke final.

Wales were in gold medal position in the 4x200m men's freestyle relay final following Calum Jarvis's first leg, but faded to finish sixth.

Welsh cyclists also missed out on medals in the men's 20km scratch race final.

Sam Harrison finished 7th, Owain Doull was 15th but Jon Mould failed to finish at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome.

Rhiannon Henry and Rachel James finished sixth in the 1km B2 tandem time trial.

After defeating England's Pat McCormack in his opening lightweight (60kg) bout, Welsh boxer Joe Cordina defeated Canada's David Gauthier with an impressive display in the second round to book his place in the quarter-finals.

Zack Davies also advanced to the next round with a 3-0 victory over Nigeria's Waheed Shogbamu in the light-welterweight division (64kg).

There was also success in the ring for light heavyweight (81kg) Nathan Thorley who stopped Benjamin Taualii in the first round of their bout.

Heavyweight Kody Davies is out after losing a bruising encounter against Scotland's Steven Lavelle.

Welsh athletes in action on the first day of competition at Hampden Park included hammer thrower Carys Parry, a silver medallist in Delhi four years ago, who qualified for Monday's final.

Olivia Breen missed out on a medal in the women's long jump T37/38 final finishing fourth with Beverley Jones sixth and Andrew Davies was 17th in the men's marathon.