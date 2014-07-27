Glasgow 2014: Nick Matthew to face Peter Barker in semi-finals

Matthew won gold in both the singles and doubles in Delhi four years ago

Defending champion Nick Matthew set up an all-English Commonwealth Games semi-final by beating Chris Simpson.

The top seed, from Sheffield, won 11-7 11-8 11-9 against seventh seed Simpson, 27, from Guernsey.

Matthew, 34, who won double gold at Delhi 2010, will meet compatriot Peter Barker in the last four on Sunday.

Thirty-year-old Barker, the third seed from Upminster, beat Australian fifth seed Cameron Pilley 11-8 11-4 11-5 to set up a repeat of the 2010 semi-final.

Men's semi-finals Nick Matthew (Eng) v Peter Barker (Eng) James Willstrop (Eng) v Campbell Grayson (NZ)

"He'll see this as his moment," said Matthew. "If I give him an inch he'll take a yard."

Delhi 2010 bronze medallist Barker said: "We both know what each other is all about and the winner will be whoever performs better tomorrow."

A third Englishman, second seed James Willstrop, is also in the last four after he dismissed the unseeded Ivan Yuen of Malaysia 11-1 11-7 11-3.

The Pontefract player, 30, will play Campbell Grayson after the 28-year-old New Zealander overcame India's Saurav Ghosal 11-8 11-7 6-11 8-11 6-11.

In the women's singles, England's Laura Massaro overwhelmed fifth seed Wee Wern Low of Malaysia 3-0.

The second seed from Great Yarmouth, 30, won 11-3 11-2 11-5 and will meet England team-mate Alison Waters in the semi-finals.

Women's semi-finals Nicol David (Mas) v Joelle King (NZ) Laura Massaro (Eng) v Alison Waters (Eng)

The 30-year-old fourth seed from London beat sixth seed Dipika Pallikal of India 8-11 11-2 11-9 11-6.

However, the third member of the English team, eighth seed Jenny Duncalf, lost 3-1 to world number one and reigning champion Nicol David.

The 31-year-old from Harrogate, was beaten 11-9 11-7 5-11 11-4 by the 30-year-old Malaysian top seed.

Northern Ireland's Madeline Perry also fell in the last eight, the seventh seed losing to New Zealand's third seed Joelle King 11-6 11-4 11-6.