Glasgow 2014: Euan Burton wins gold as Scotland dominate judo

Scotland flag bearer Euan Burton won Commonwealth Games gold in judo's -100kg class as his English wife Gemma Gibbons had to settle for silver.

Burton overcame Shah Hussain Shah of Pakistan, while Wales' Natalie Powell overcame Gibbons for the -78kg gold.

"Not too shabby for a 35-year-old," said Burton. "I've been nervous all day. It's more of a relief."

Scotland won two further golds on the final day of judo courtesy of Sarah Adlington and Chris Sherrington.

Adlington beat England's Jodie Myers in the +78kg category, while Sherrington defeated Ruan Snyman of South Africa in the +100kg class.

"I said it once and I'll say it again - the Scottish team are tearing it up," said Sherrington, a Royal Marine.

Asked about the support of the home crowd, he said: "They can smell the sweat on my back. It was like they were going into battle with me."

Powell dominated Gibbons, a silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics, to add gold to the silver she won at the 2014 European Open in Rome.

Powell, the 23-year-old British number one from Llanwrytd Wells, said: "I had heard so many people saying, 'Natalie Powell? Nah. She is going to lose to Gemma. Gemma is number one.'

"I hope that I proved today that maybe she is not any more."

Six of the best for Scotland and England England and Scotland complete the judo programme with six gold medals each. Both sent 14-strong teams and both leave with 13 different medallists.

Gibbons, 27, said: "I have had a lot of injuries, and only been back a month from a shoulder operation, but I came here for gold.

"I was just not good enough. I am disappointed with myself."

Adlington, 27, admitted she felt the pressure of appearing in a final in front of her home crowd.

"I'm overwhelmed to win," she said. "The crowd was amazing."

Scotland's Matthew Purssey, 33, took silver after losing the -90kg final to South Africa's Zack Piontek.

Wales' Mark Shaw, 35, overcame New Zealand's Sam Rosser in the +100kg bronze match, before announcing his retirement.

"I have got a lot of injuries that I am hiding and protecting," he said.

Gemma Gibbons put the disappointment of losing her final behind her to cheer husband Euan Burton to gold

Scotland's Matthew Purssey loses the -90kg final