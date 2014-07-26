Glasgow 2014: Euan Burton wins gold as Scotland dominate judo
Scotland flag bearer Euan Burton won Commonwealth Games gold in judo's -100kg class as his English wife Gemma Gibbons had to settle for silver.
Burton overcame Shah Hussain Shah of Pakistan, while Wales' Natalie Powell overcame Gibbons for the -78kg gold.
"Not too shabby for a 35-year-old," said Burton. "I've been nervous all day. It's more of a relief."
Scotland won two further golds on the final day of judo courtesy of Sarah Adlington and Chris Sherrington.
Adlington beat England's Jodie Myers in the +78kg category, while Sherrington defeated Ruan Snyman of South Africa in the +100kg class.
"I said it once and I'll say it again - the Scottish team are tearing it up," said Sherrington, a Royal Marine.
Asked about the support of the home crowd, he said: "They can smell the sweat on my back. It was like they were going into battle with me."
Powell dominated Gibbons, a silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics, to add gold to the silver she won at the 2014 European Open in Rome.
Powell, the 23-year-old British number one from Llanwrytd Wells, said: "I had heard so many people saying, 'Natalie Powell? Nah. She is going to lose to Gemma. Gemma is number one.'
"I hope that I proved today that maybe she is not any more."
|Six of the best for Scotland and England
|England and Scotland complete the judo programme with six gold medals each. Both sent 14-strong teams and both leave with 13 different medallists.
Gibbons, 27, said: "I have had a lot of injuries, and only been back a month from a shoulder operation, but I came here for gold.
"I was just not good enough. I am disappointed with myself."
Adlington, 27, admitted she felt the pressure of appearing in a final in front of her home crowd.
"I'm overwhelmed to win," she said. "The crowd was amazing."
Scotland's Matthew Purssey, 33, took silver after losing the -90kg final to South Africa's Zack Piontek.
Wales' Mark Shaw, 35, overcame New Zealand's Sam Rosser in the +100kg bronze match, before announcing his retirement.
"I have got a lot of injuries that I am hiding and protecting," he said.