Glasgow 2014: Scotland book quarter-final spot despite defeat

Scotland were narrowly beaten by New Zealand on day one of the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens tournament.

But the hosts still advanced to Sunday's quarter-finals, along with England and Wales.

Scotland, who play South Africa in the last eight, lost 17-14 to the defending champions, who will play Kenya next.

England lost 15-7 to Australia in their pool decider, while Wales finished second in their pool after losing to Samoa 19-12.

England will play Samoa in the last eight, while Australia will play Wales.

New Zealand's Sam Dickson scores a try against Barbados

In Pool A, the hosts came close to inflicting a first ever Commonwealth Games defeat on New Zealand but came up just short.

Lee Jones scored two tries for Scotland and the Kiwis had Tim Mikkelson sent to the sin-bin in the second half.

Sunday's quarter-final line-up Scotland v South Africa; New Zealand v Kenya; England v Samoa; Australia v Wales

But the tournament favourites, who have won every game since sevens made its debut at the 1998 Games, hung on for victory.

However, Scotland sealed a quarter-final spot courtesy of a 21-5 victory over Canada, with Glasgow Warriors wing Jones scoring his fifth try of the day.

Scotland's Mark Bennett and Colin Gregor celebrate during their rugby sevens match with Canada

Reigning World Series champions New Zealand beat Canada 39-0 in the first match of the tournament and the Kiwis' third pool match was a 59-0 thrashing of Barbados, ranked 73rd in the world and featuring the son of British R&B legend Billy Ocean, Anthony Bayne-Charles.

It was a bitter sweet day for Bayne-Charles, who was suddenly thrown into the fray in the second half of his side's first match against Canada, an encounter Barbados eventually lost 68-5.

The Canadians having torn down Barbados's defensive walls, Bayne-Charles must have had an inner feeling that things would get worse, with Scotland and the Kiwis to come in the evening session.

Wales fans during the rugby sevens tournament

And when the going got tough, Barbados were unable to get going, losing 56-0 against the hosts, for whom Jones scored two more tries, before the tournament debutants shipped nine tries against a merciless All Blacks.

In Pool C, James Davies ran in a hat-trick as Wales beat Malaysia 52-0 in their opener and coach Gareth Williams's side remained unbeaten with a 29-7 victory over Papua New Guinea, which included three tries from Luke Morgan.

Adam Thomas of Wales breaks the Papu New Guinea defence during their rugby sevens match

But Wales were beaten 19-12 by Samoa in their final match of the day, meaning they were destined to play Australia rather than England on Sunday.

England made short work of Sri Lanka (57-0) and Uganda (40-0) in their first two matches, with Tom Mitchell and James Rodwell scoring four tries each.

But having led 7-5 at half-time against Australia, Simon Amor's England had Daniel Norton and Christian Lewis-Pratt sent to the sin-bin after the break.

Australia took full advantage, Sean McMahon and Jesse Parahi scoring second-half tries to secure the victory.

England's James Rodwell is tackled during the game with Uganda

South Africa, runners-up in the last two World Series and bronze medallists in Delhi, were comfortable winners of Pool B after one-sided victories over Trinidad and Tobago (36-0), the Cook Islands (50-0) and Kenya (22-0).

Fiji, who have won two silver medals and a bronze in previous sevens tournaments at the Games, are not in Glasgow because the qualification period coincided with the South Pacific nation's suspension from the Commonwealth.