Glasgow 2014: England men reach table tennis semi-final

Drinkhall started playing table tennis aged seven

England will meet India in the men's team table tennis semi-final on Sunday.

The English team of Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford and Andrew Baggaley beat Wales 3-0 in their quarter-final.

India defeated Scotland 3-0 in their quarter-final while the other semi-final will feature Singapore against Nigeria.

The women's team final will be between Singapore and Malaysia after they beat India and Australia respectively in their semi-finals.

Drinkhall got the England team off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Ryan Jenkins while Pitchford defeated Stephen Jenkins 3-0 to give England a 2-0 lead.

Baggaley and Drinkhall then combined for a 11-7 12-10 11-8 success over Daniel O'Connell and Stephen Jenkins.