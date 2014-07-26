Glasgow 2014: England men reach table tennis semi-final
England will meet India in the men's team table tennis semi-final on Sunday.
The English team of Paul Drinkhall, Liam Pitchford and Andrew Baggaley beat Wales 3-0 in their quarter-final.
India defeated Scotland 3-0 in their quarter-final while the other semi-final will feature Singapore against Nigeria.
The women's team final will be between Singapore and Malaysia after they beat India and Australia respectively in their semi-finals.
Drinkhall got the England team off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Ryan Jenkins while Pitchford defeated Stephen Jenkins 3-0 to give England a 2-0 lead.
Baggaley and Drinkhall then combined for a 11-7 12-10 11-8 success over Daniel O'Connell and Stephen Jenkins.