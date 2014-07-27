Glasgow 2014: Northern Ireland sprinters in athletics action

Amy Foster is the Irish 100m record holder

Northern Ireland sprinters Amy Foster, Jason Smyth and Leon Reid will be in action in the first day of athletics in Glasgow.

They go in 100m heats in the afternoon at Hampden Park.

Before that, Gladys Ganiel will run in the women's marathon which starts at 09:30 BST.

Cyclist Martyn Irvine has high hopes of a medal in the Scratch Race and will be in the evening final as long as he comes through the earlier qualifying.

Irvine was world champion in this category in 2013 and runner-up this year.

He will be joined in the afternoon qualifying by NI team-mates Sean Downey and Philip Lavery while Lydia Boylan will be in action in the women's 25k points race competition.

Four Northern Ireland boxers are involved in last 16 bouts at the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre - lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick, light-heavy Sean McGlinchey, flyweight Ruairi Dalton and heavyweight Steven Ward.

Martin McHugh gets his campaign underway in the men's singles in bowls while the men's fours teams begin their medal push in the men's fours event.

David Beattie, a silver medallist in 2006, will be in action in the men's double trap shooting event, along with David Henning. Qualifying and the final take place on Sunday.

Ballymena's Kirsty Barr is in action in the women's double trap while David Calvert and Jack Alexander, who finished out of the medals in the full bore pairs, go in the individual competition.

Northern Ireland's netball team, having lost their first two pool matches, take on New Zealand on Sunday.