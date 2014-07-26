BBC Sport - McNeill loses out in controversial judo finish
Northern Ireland's Gavin McNeill loses out to India's Parikshit Kumar in the heavyweight division of the judo competition at the Commonwealth Games.
McNeill thought he had earned a bronze medal fight after being originally awarded victory in the repechage contest.
But a late score review saw the referee change his mind, leaving McNeill bitterly disappointed.