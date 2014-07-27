Glasgow 2014: Judo gold is dream come true for Wales' Natalie Powell

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Natalie Powell says victory in Glasgow fulfils a childhood dream after winning Wales' first Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo.

The 23-year-old dominated Gemma Gibbons, a silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics, in the -78kg final.

It was Wales' second gold on the third day of competition at Glasgow following gymnast Frankie Jones' triumph.

"I've been wanting this since I was about eight," said British number one Powell, from Llanwrytd Wells.

"I've always wanted to win the Commonwealth [title] and I've done it, so I'm really chuffed."

Although Powell, who won silver at the 2014 European Open in Rome, trains with Gibbons, she said the pair have only ever met once in competition.

But Powell said she had belief that she could win against the English Judoka.

"I always knew I could beat her [Gibbons]," said Powell.

"But we haven't fought each other since the first time, so it was going into the unknown a bit, even though we train with each other quite a lot.

"She's a really good competitor so I'm really pleased to have beaten her.

"It's just amazing, I can't put it into words. I don't think it's going to sink in for a few weeks."