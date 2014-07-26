Glasgow 2014: England reach semi-finals as Scotland go out

Gabby Adcock and husband Chris won their mixed doubles match

England beat Sri Lanka 3-0 to set up a Commonwealth Games semi-final meeting with India in the mixed team event.

Doubles pair Chris and Gabby Adcock got England off to a winning start with a 21-13 21-10 success against Dinuka Karunaratna and Thilini Hendahewa.

Rajiv Ouseph eased to a 21-15 21-16 win over Niluka Karunaratne, then Sarah Walker beat Hendahewa 21-14 21-14.

Scotland are out after a 3-1 defeat by Malaysia, who will face Singapore after their 3-0 win over Australia.

India booked their place in the last four with a 3-1 victory over Canada.

Adcock said: "We are really happy with that. We knew Sri Lanka would be our hardest match so far."

Scotland sensed a huge upset after Robert Blair and Imogen Bankier won the opening mixed doubles rubber at the Emirates Arena, but singles defeat for Kirsty Gilmour damaged their chances.

Gilmour, ranked 16 places higher in the world than her opponent Jing Yi Tee, had the opportunity to restore Scotland's lead at 2-1 but slumped to a 21-10 21-15 loss.

With Kieran Merrilees having also been beaten in the men's singles, the situation was too much for doubles pair Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh to turn around.