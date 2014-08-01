Glasgow 2014: Scotland's gold rush in pictures

Kimberley and Louise Renicks show off their gold medals
The Renicks sisters, Kimberley (left) and Louise both struck gold on the opening day, in the -48kg and -52kg categories
Hannah Miley won Scotland's first gold in the pool, defending her 400m individual medley title.
Hannah Miley won Scotland's first gold in the pool, defending her 400m individual medley title
Ross Murdoch stunned red-hot favourite Michael Jamieson to win gold in the 200m breaststroke.
Ross Murdoch (left) stunned red-hot favourite Michael Jamieson to win gold in the 200m breaststroke. The 20-year-old also picked up bronze in the 100m event
All smiles from Scotland duo Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean (right) after winning gold in the 1000m Time Trial B2 Tandem
All smiles from Scotland duo Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean (right) after winning gold in the 1000m time trial B2 tandem
Sarah Clark struck gold in the -63kg division.
Sarah Clark kept the Scottish judo success story going on day two, striking gold in the -63kg division before announcing her retirement
Dan Wallace won 400m individual medley gold
Dan Wallace thrilled the raucous Tollcross crowd with a strong finish to clinch first place in the 400m individual medley
Scottish para-cyclist Neil Fachie and pilot Craig MacLean
Neil Fachie (right) and pilot Craig MacLean added a second gold to their tally in the B2 tandem sprint
Scottish flag bearer Euan Burton celebrates victory in the -100kg category
Scottish flag bearer Euan Burton led the way on the final evening of judo, celebrating victory in the -100kg category
Scottish judoka Sarah Adlington
Sarah Adlington collected yet another Scottish judo gold in the +78kg category
Scottish judoka Chris Sherrington
Royal Marine Chris Sherrington won the third Scottish gold on a fantastic Saturday evening at the SECC
Alex Marshall (left) and Paul Foster struck gold in the lawn bowls pairs
Alex Marshall (left) and Paul Foster were top dogs in the lawn bowls pairs, meaning Scotland surpassed the previous-best 11 golds from Melbourne in 2006
Libby Clegg
Libby Clegg and guide Mikail Huggins crossed the line in 12.20 seconds to take gold in the T12 100m at Hampden Park
Scottish gymnast Daniel Keatings
Gymnast Daniel Keatings produced an exceptional display to claim gold in the pommel horse event
Scotland's fours celebrate their 16-8 win over England in the final. (Left to right) Paul Foster, David Peacock, Alex Marshall and Neil Speirs salute the crowd at Kelvingrove.
Scotland's fours celebrate their 16-8 win over England in the final. (Left to right) Paul Foster, David Peacock, Alex Marshall and Neil Speirs salute the crowd at Kelvingrove.
Dan Purvis won his third medal of the Games with a fantastic display on the parallel bars.
Dan Purvis won his third medal of the Games with a fantastic display on the parallel bars, scoring an impressive 15.533.
Darren Burnett made it three golds for Scotland's lawn bowlers with a comfortable win in the singles final.
Arbroath policeman Darren Burnett made it three golds for Scotland's lawn bowlers with a comfortable win in the singles final.
Josh Taylor and Charlie Flynn
Boxers Josh Taylor and Charlie Flynn took golds in the men's light welterweight and lightweight tournaments, respectively. Taylor defeated Namibia's Junias Jonas after Flynn overcame Northern Ireland's Joe Fitzpatrick

Top Stories