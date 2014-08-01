Glasgow 2014: Scotland's gold rush in pictures 1 Aug 2014 From the section Commonwealth Games Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/commonwealth-games/28508039 Read more about sharing. The Renicks sisters, Kimberley (left) and Louise both struck gold on the opening day, in the -48kg and -52kg categories Hannah Miley won Scotland's first gold in the pool, defending her 400m individual medley title Ross Murdoch (left) stunned red-hot favourite Michael Jamieson to win gold in the 200m breaststroke. The 20-year-old also picked up bronze in the 100m event All smiles from Scotland duo Neil Fachie and Craig MacLean (right) after winning gold in the 1000m time trial B2 tandem Sarah Clark kept the Scottish judo success story going on day two, striking gold in the -63kg division before announcing her retirement Dan Wallace thrilled the raucous Tollcross crowd with a strong finish to clinch first place in the 400m individual medley Neil Fachie (right) and pilot Craig MacLean added a second gold to their tally in the B2 tandem sprint Scottish flag bearer Euan Burton led the way on the final evening of judo, celebrating victory in the -100kg category Sarah Adlington collected yet another Scottish judo gold in the +78kg category Royal Marine Chris Sherrington won the third Scottish gold on a fantastic Saturday evening at the SECC Alex Marshall (left) and Paul Foster were top dogs in the lawn bowls pairs, meaning Scotland surpassed the previous-best 11 golds from Melbourne in 2006 Libby Clegg and guide Mikail Huggins crossed the line in 12.20 seconds to take gold in the T12 100m at Hampden Park Gymnast Daniel Keatings produced an exceptional display to claim gold in the pommel horse event Scotland's fours celebrate their 16-8 win over England in the final. (Left to right) Paul Foster, David Peacock, Alex Marshall and Neil Speirs salute the crowd at Kelvingrove. Dan Purvis won his third medal of the Games with a fantastic display on the parallel bars, scoring an impressive 15.533. Arbroath policeman Darren Burnett made it three golds for Scotland's lawn bowlers with a comfortable win in the singles final. Boxers Josh Taylor and Charlie Flynn took golds in the men's light welterweight and lightweight tournaments, respectively. Taylor defeated Namibia's Junias Jonas after Flynn overcame Northern Ireland's Joe Fitzpatrick