Glasgow 2014: Scotland's Marshall & Foster reach pairs final
Scotland's Alex Marshall and Paul Foster reached the final of the pairs with a thrilling victory over England's Sam Tolchard and Andy Knapper.
The Scots were trailing 10-4 at one stage but fought back to lead 14-13 at a rainy Kelvingrove.
However, Tolchard and Knapper collected two in the penultimate end to move in front 15-14.
And Marshall needed a precise final delivery for a 16-15 win to set up a gold medal match with Malaysia.
Muhammad Abdul Rais and Fairul Izwan Abdul Muin enjoyed a 23-15 success against Namibia's Douw Calitz and Will Esterhuizen.
Meanwhile, Scotland's women's fours lost out to New Zealand in their bronze medal match.
Claire Johnston, Lorraine Malloy, Lauren Baillie and Margaret Letham were beaten 21-15.