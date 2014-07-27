Glasgow 2014: Wales' Georgia Davies 'ecstastic' with silver medal

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Georgia Davies says winning Commonwealth Games silver in the 100m backstroke has given her confidence ahead of her preferred event.

The 23-year-old set a new personal best of 59.58 seconds but had to settle for silver behind Emily Seebohm, after the Australian clocked 59.37secs.

Davies will next compete in the 50m backstroke heats on Monday.

"I'm ecstatic to add another medal to Wales' tally and in the 100m as well," Davies said.

"I'm thrilled with a personal best too.

"I think everyone expect me to do better in the 50m than 100m so I'm really pleased I've shown I can do the two.

"I was a little more nervous before the 100m but I can now go into 50m and enjoy it more."

Calum Jarvis and Jack Thomas had secured bronze medals in the pool before Davies won silver - Wales' 17th medal of the Games.

Davies claimed a bronze medal at the 2010 Games in Delhi in the 50m backstroke and will be hoping to equal or better that prize in Glasgow.