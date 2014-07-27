Glasgow 2014: Peter Kennaugh medal brings 'mixed emotions'

Media playback is not supported on this device Kennaugh feels Isle of Man 'pride'

Isle of Man cyclist Peter Kennaugh said he was both "happy and frustrated" with his silver medal in the 40km points race at the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old Manxman finished second with 84 points in Saturday's race, 14 points behind winner Thomas Scully of New Zealand.

Kennaugh's silver secured the Isle of Man's first medal at Glasgow 2014.

"I'm happy to get the medal for the island but with a bit of disappointment as well," he told BBC Sport.

"I've got mixed emotions between happy and frustrated. A lot of people were saying I was able to win it.

"I've got good legs at the moment and I put a lot of expectation on myself, from what I was feeling from the outside."

Peter Kennaugh's major honours 2012: Gold with Great Britain pursuit team at track cycling World Championships Gold with Team GB pursuit team at London Olympics 2013: Member of Team Sky team who won second consecutive Tour de France 2014: Won National Road Race Championships Silver for Isle of Man in 40km points race at Commonwealth Games

The Team Sky British National Road Race champion was the first Manxman to win Olympic gold in the team pursuit at London 2012.

And his silver for the island adds to the gold won by Mark Cavendish in the men's 20km scratch race at Melbourne 2006 and Mark Christian's bronze in the men's points race in Delhi four years ago.

Christian also qualified for Saturday's final but, along with fellow Manx rider Joe Kelly, was disqualified for collusion.

"Racing with your mates, who you've grown up with for years, is an awesome feeling," added Douglas-born Kennaugh.

"You never really get to represent the island anymore - it's always Team Sky or Great Britain. It's almost like a sense of nostalgia when you come back to the Games.

"It brings back memories from going away and racing when you were 15 or 16."

And Team Isle of Man cycling manager Gary Hines said Kennaugh proved his talent in Saturday's race.

"Peter's calibre shone through," concluded Hines. "He was up against three strong Kiwis and there was rough-and-tumble all the way through.

"We ended up only a few points away from gold and I know Peter was disappointed, and felt quite passionate about some of the decisions that went against us, but he's come away with a silver. How fantastic is that?"

Kennaugh will also ride in the scratch race with either Christian or Kelly on Sunday.