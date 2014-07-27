Glasgow 2014 marathon: Shelley & Cheyech win gold medals

Australian Michael Shelley has won Commonwealth gold in the men's marathon in Glasgow with Kenya's Flomena Cheyech Daniel winning the women's event.

Shelley, 30, ran clear in the final 5km to beat Kenyan Stephen Chemlany by 43 seconds and set a new personal best of two hours 11 minutes 15 seconds.

Uganda's Philip Kiplimo was third, while England's Steve Way placed 10th with a personal best of his own.

Cheyech won from compatriot Caroline Kilel and Australian Jess Trengove.

Three-time Commonwealth gold medallist and BBC Sport commentator Steve Cram: "The final part of the course goes through a tough, gritty part of Glasgow and that was a tough, gritty performance from Michael Shelley. What a brilliant performance, a really well-executed marathon."

"Now I have had a bit more experience, to come away with my first win is indescribable," said Shelley, who won Commonwealth silver at the Delhi Games of 2010. "I dug deep and I was hoping I wouldn't blow-up like I have done in the past.

"You just try to run the best you possibly can and it was a dream to be honest. I'm still buzzing."

Susan Partridge of Scotland was the highest placed runner from the home nations, finishing in sixth place, five minutes 23 seconds behind 32-year-old Cheyech's winning time of 2:26:45, while England's Louise Damen was seventh.

"It really was the best and I hope to be there at the next Commonwealth Games," said Cheyech, who led with Kilel for most of the race before breaking for victory in the final stages. "We were running together and trying to help one another."

By Way's own estimation, seven years ago he was "16-and-a-half stone and smoking about 20 cigarettes a day" but at the age of 40 he completed the route in 2:15:16, finishing one place behind Scotland's Derek Hawkins.

At the age of 40 Steve Way produced a personal best to finish in tenth place in Glasgow

"It doesn't get much better than that," Way told BBC Sport. "The race went off at quite a slow pace, so I was leading for some of the first part, which was just brilliant.

"The magic goal for me was to get top 10, personal best and the British veteran's record, and I've achieved all those, so I'm going to go and have a drink."

Michael Shelley won Commonwealth silver in 2010 but ran clear in the closing stages to claim gold in Glasgow