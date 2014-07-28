Glasgow 2014: Retiring Michaela Breeze has 'no regrets'

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Weightlifter Michaela Breeze insists Glasgow will be her final Commonwealth Games after winning -58kg bronze.

Breeze, 35, won gold in Manchester 2002 and four years later in Melbourne before retiring in 2010 after claiming silver in Delhi.

She came back to compete in Glasgow but insists this will be her second and final retirement.

"I've come here and I've got a medal for Team Wales and I couldn't be any more proud," Breeze said.

Breeze's Commonwealth Games record Manchester 2002:Gold - 58kg snatchSilver - 58kg clean and jerkSilver - 58kg totalMelbourne 2006:Gold - 63kgDelhi 2010:Silver - 63kgGlasgow 2014:Bronze - 58kg

"Wales needed that and I've done my job and I'm sorry it wasn't a better colour.

"But would I do it again? That's a definite no. I've got no regrets and no excuses.

"When I came here at the start I said what will be, will be and I'm going to be give my all and leave nothing to chance.

"I've done that so it wasn't good enough to push any further. I'll take a bit of silverware, thank you very much."

England's Zoe Smith, who won the title, had trailed Breeze after the Welsh lifter set a new Games record of 93kg in the snatch.

Smith fought back to win, managing 118kg in the clean and jerk to set a Games record of 210kg.

Two-time champion Breeze, who came out of retirement in December 2013, lifted 202kg in total as Nigeria's Ndidi Winifred took silver with 206kg.

Breeze will now concentrate on coaching weightlifters, including fellow Team Wales member Christie Williams who finished 13th in the 58kg category, at her gym in Aberdare.