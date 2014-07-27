Glasgow 2014: England win four medals in double trap

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

England won two Commonwealth golds, a silver and a bronze in the men's and women's double trap events.

Charlotte Kerwood claimed gold in the women's event before Steven Scott beat Matthew French for the men's gold.

Rachel Parish, with whom Kerwood won pairs gold at Melbourne 2006, secured the bronze after winning a shoot-off.

It is a fourth Commonwealth gold medal for Kerwood, who won her first aged only 15 at the Manchester Games of 2002.

Scott, who won Commonwealth gold in the men's double trap pairs in Delhi 2010, shot a perfect 30 out of 30 in the final.

French, who himself only missed one target in the final, told BBC Sport: "Ninety-nine times out of 100 you will win with a 29 but I could not have asked for much more."

Scott, 29, said: "I was hoping for a 27 but Matthew kept the pressure on me to the end with some awesome shooting.

"We have shot together before countless times, but I wanted to beat him, no doubt."