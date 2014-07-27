Swimming: Women's 100m breaststroke SB9 results
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Sophie Pascoe
|NZ
|1:19:36
|2
|Madeleine Scott
|Aus
|1:21:38
|3
|Erraid Davies
|Sco
|1:21:68
|4
|Aurelie Rivard
|Can
|1:22:30
|5
|Kataroma Roxon
|Can
|1:23:95
|6
|Katherine Downie
|Aus
|1:24:04
|7
|Nikita Howarth
|NZ
|1:33:21
Heat 1
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Sophie Pascoe
|NZ
|1:19.71
|2
|Erraid Davies
|Sco
|1:22.08
|3
|Madeleine Scott
|Aus
|1:22.28
|4
|Aurelie Rivard
|Can
|1:23.67
|5
|Katherine Downie
|Aus
|1:24.23
|6
|Kataroma Roxon
|Can
|1:25.37
|7
|Nikita Howarth
|NZ
|1:33.15