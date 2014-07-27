Glasgow 2014: Northern Ireland men's bowlers secure medal

Media playback is not supported on this device Bowlers target gold for Northern Ireland

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

The Northern Ireland men's triples team defeated Wales in their semi-final on Sunday morning to ensure at least a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Neil Booth, Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland won 20-12 and will face South Africa in Monday's final.

Craigavon's Catherine McMillen missed out on a singles medal as she was beaten 21-10 by South Africa's Colleen Piketh in the bronze medal match.

McMillen lost 21-8 against Jo Edwards of New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The NI bowler was never in semi-final contest against the in-form Edwards, who won gold in Manchester 12 years ago, and was also well beaten in the bronze medal game.

Men's singles hopeful Martin McHugh won his opening match on Sunday as he edged out Peter Juni of Papua New Guinea 21-18.

Booth, Daly and Mulholland were trailing 7-0 and then 10-8 with eight ends to go in their semi-final, but stormed back to secure a comfortable win.

"The important thing is to dig in when you are a few shots down," said skip Booth.

Neil's Booth's Commonwealth Games medals 1994: Victoria, Canada Gold, men's fours 1998: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Bronze, men's fours 2006: Melbourne, Australia Silver, men's triples

"We are delighted with the result and are confident going forward to the final."

Randalstown man Booth has already won a gold, silver and a bronze at previous Commonwealth Games.

He won gold in the fours in 1994, silver in the same category in 1998 and silver in the triples team in 2006.

Northern Ireland has an impressive Games record in the sport, winning four gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals.

It leaves bowls as the third most successful sport for Northern Ireland in the Games behind boxing and athletics.

Gary Kelly was the last bowls medal-winner, taking bronze in the men's singles in Delhi four years ago.