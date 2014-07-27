BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Bowlers target gold for Northern Ireland

Bowlers target gold for Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland men's triples team of Neil Booth, Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland are aiming for gold after winning a place in Monday's final.

The trio beat Wales 20-12 at Kelvingrove in the semi-finals and will now play South Africa in the decider, with at least a silver medal guaranteed.

Booth, who has already won three Commonwealth medals, is taking part in his final Games while Mulholland is making his debut.

Top videos

Video

Bowlers target gold for Northern Ireland

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Video

Heath wins gold at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Top Stories