The Northern Ireland men's triples team of Neil Booth, Paul Daly and Neil Mulholland are aiming for gold after winning a place in Monday's final.

The trio beat Wales 20-12 at Kelvingrove in the semi-finals and will now play South Africa in the decider, with at least a silver medal guaranteed.

Booth, who has already won three Commonwealth medals, is taking part in his final Games while Mulholland is making his debut.