BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: England score five against Malaysia

England score five against Malaysia

England's women run out comfortable 5-0 winners against Malaysia in their second hockey group match.

Sophie Bray, Hollie Webb and Alex Danson scored in the second half to add to early strikes by Ellie Watton and Giselle Ansley

The win means that England have won both of their games so far and next up they face Australia who have scored 22 goals in their opening three matches.

Top videos

Video

England score five against Malaysia

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories