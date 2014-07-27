BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: England score five against Malaysia
England score five against Malaysia
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's women run out comfortable 5-0 winners against Malaysia in their second hockey group match.
Sophie Bray, Hollie Webb and Alex Danson scored in the second half to add to early strikes by Ellie Watton and Giselle Ansley
The win means that England have won both of their games so far and next up they face Australia who have scored 22 goals in their opening three matches.