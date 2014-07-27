Shooting: Men's double trap results
Gold Medal Match
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Final Score
|1
|Steven Scott
|Eng
|30
|2
|Matthew French
|Eng
|29
Bronze Medal Match
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Final Score
|3
|Asab Mohd
|Ind
|26
|4
|Nathan Xuereb
|Mlt
|24
Semi Finals
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Final Score
|Final S-off
|1
|Steven Scott
|Eng
|27
|+2/2
|2
|Matthew French
|Eng
|27
|+2/2
|3
|Asab Mohd
|Ind
|27
|+1/2
|4
|Nathan Xuereb
|Mlt
|26
|5
|Ankur Mittal
|Ind
|25
|6
|Tom Turner
|Aus
|25
S-off = Shoot Off
Qualification
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Round 1
|Round 2
|Round 3
|Round 4
|Round 5
|Score
|1
|Asab Mohd
|Ind
|27
|27
|28
|28
|25
|135
|2
|Ankur Mittal
|Ind
|29
|25
|25
|28
|25
|132
|3
|Matthew French
|Eng
|29
|25
|26
|27
|25
|132
|4
|Steven Scott
|Eng
|27
|24
|27
|30
|24
|132
|5
|Nathan Xuereb
|Mlt
|24
|28
|26
|26
|27
|131
|6
|Tom Turner
|Aus
|23
|26
|26
|26
|27
|128
|7
|William Chetcuti
|Mlt
|25
|24
|24
|24
|28
|125
|8
|Seng Chye Khor
|Mas
|24
|28
|25
|24
|24
|125
|9
|Jake Keeling
|Iom
|25
|24
|28
|24
|23
|124
|10
|Russell Mark
|Aus
|27
|23
|25
|26
|22
|123
|11
|Paul Shaw
|Can
|25
|23
|21
|26
|26
|121
|12
|Tim Kneale
|Iom
|24
|21
|26
|26
|23
|120
|13
|Benjamin Cheng Jie Khor
|Mas
|22
|24
|24
|24
|24
|118
|14
|Axel Rodriguez-Reid
|Flk
|17
|14
|16
|17
|16
|80
|15
|Mitchell Meers
|Nfk
|13
|14
|12
|21
|15
|75
|16
|Sione Togiavalu
|Niu
|16
|14
|13
|12
|13
|68
|17
|Hivi Puheke
|Niu
|11
|12
|7
|8
|14
|52
|18
|Shaun Jaffray
|Flk
|11
|6
|8
|14
|13
|52
|DNS
|Bill Burton
|Nfk
DNS = Did not start