Shooting: Men's double trap results

Gold Medal Match

RankNameCountryFinal Score
1Steven ScottEng30
2Matthew FrenchEng29

Bronze Medal Match

RankNameCountryFinal Score
3Asab MohdInd26
4Nathan XuerebMlt24

Semi Finals

RankNameCountryFinal ScoreFinal S-off
1Steven ScottEng27+2/2
2Matthew FrenchEng27+2/2
3Asab MohdInd27+1/2
4Nathan XuerebMlt26
5Ankur MittalInd25
6Tom TurnerAus25

S-off = Shoot Off

Qualification

RankNameCountryRound 1 Round 2Round 3Round 4Round 5Score
1Asab Mohd Ind2727282825135
2Ankur Mittal Ind2925252825132
3Matthew French Eng2925262725132
4Steven Scott Eng2724273024132
5Nathan Xuereb Mlt2428262627131
6Tom Turner Aus2326262627128
7William ChetcutiMlt2524242428125
8Seng Chye Khor Mas2428252424125
9Jake Keeling Iom2524282423124
10Russell Mark Aus2723252622123
11Paul Shaw Can2523212626121
12Tim Kneale Iom2421262623120
13Benjamin Cheng Jie Khor Mas2224242424118
14Axel Rodriguez-Reid Flk171416171680
15Mitchell Meers Nfk131412211575
16Sione Togiavalu Niu161413121368
17Hivi Puheke Niu1112781452
18Shaun Jaffray Flk1168141352
DNSBill Burton Nfk

DNS = Did not start

