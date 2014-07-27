Glasgow 2014: Ian Black breaks second Jersey swimming record

Ian Black has broken his own Jersey records three times so far at Glasgow 2014

Jersey swimmer Ian Black broke his second island record as he qualified for the semi-finals of the 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games.

Black, 25, took 0.12 seconds off his own island record set in Sheffield last year as he touched in a time of 28.64.

He finished seventh in his semi-final in a time of 28.87 seconds.

"I was hoping to go a little bit quicker than my personal best again, but being here is unbelievable," Black told BBC Jersey after the semi-final.

"There's top-class guys here so making the semi-final was the biggest step so far," he added.

"I'd have loved to have made the final but it wasn't to be.

"It's been one of the best competitions I've ever been to as I've done personal bests in everything."

