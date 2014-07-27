Glasgow 2014: Heartbreak for Jersey bowls teams

Jersey came second in Pool C after losing to New Zealand

Two Jersey bowls teams narrowly missed out on places in the 2014 Commonwealth Games semi-finals.

Jersey's men's triples team of Greg Davis, John Lowery and Jamie MacDonald lost 16-13 to Australia in their quarter-final at Kelvingrove.

Meanwhile, the island's women's fours team of Alison Camacho, Chris Grimes, Katie Nixon and Susan Noel lost 16-14 to Scotland.

The loss to the hosts came down to Camacho's final shot which just missed.

"The shot was there, I played it, but there was no luck at the end," Camacho told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We had a brilliant group stage to get through and we should still be proud of ourselves and what we've done."

Meanwhile, the men's triples, who had could not get the better of Australia, despite leading after three ends.

"The Australians are a fantastic side and we knew we were well up against it with the favourites when we got the draw," Davis said.

"We put up a good fight, losing by three.

"But we're disappointed to give ourselves a chance of a medal but come up just short."