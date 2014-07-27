Glasgow 2014: Sycerika McMahon struggles continue

Sycerika McMahon had disappointing swims in the 50m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke

Sycerika McMahon's disappointing Commonwealth Games continued as she missed out on a place in the 100m breaststroke final in Glasgow.

McMahon failed to qualify for the final in her specialist 50m breaststroke and her 100m semi-final time of 1:09.41 left her only 13 fastest.

That was .58secs outside qualification and 1.04 down on her personal best.

Michael Dawson set a new Northern Ireland record in the 50m breaststroke semi-finals as he finished 12th.

Dawson's time of 28.77 seconds was .94secs outside the eighth and last qualifier for the final but still represented an excellent swim by the 23-year-old as he took .02 off his existing Northern Ireland record.

He progressed progressed to Sunday evening's semi-finals after being 14th fastest in the morning heats with a 28.92 clocking.

McMahon clocked 1:10.07 in the morning 100m breaststroke heats which was 1.70 outside her personal best set in 2012.

Also on Sunday morning, McMahon missed out on a place in the 200m individual medley final after placing third in her heat.

Michael Dawson improved his own Northern Ireland 50m breaststroke record on Sunday

McMahon's time of 2:16.14 was 1.38 seconds outside her Northern Ireland record set at the London Olympics.

McMahon failed to make the final of her main event, the 50m breaststroke, on the opening day of the Games and also exited from the 200m breaststroke heats on Saturday.

The US collegiate student described herself as "frustrated" after her 100m breaststroke heat and her mood will not have been improved by her evening swim.

Danielle Hill finished 14th overall in the women's 200m backstroke as her time of 2:26.52 was more than 13 seconds off qualification for the final.

Paralympic star Bethany Firth's time of 59.24, as she took third in her heat, left her 26th overall in the women's 100m freestyle.

Firth would have needed a time of 57.37 to progress to the semi-finals but she said that the Commonwealth Games experience would boost her in her Paralympic career.

"I am loving this experience but it's much different to what I've been used to," added Firth.

"I haven't raced against these girls before but I hope to bring what I've learnt into the Paralympics."

Curtis Coulter was 21st in the 100m butterfly heats after finishing seventh in his heat.

In table tennis, Northern Ireland beat Scotland 3-1 in the final of the classification event, which left them 13th overall.