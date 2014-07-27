Glasgow 2014: Wales beaten by Australia in quarter finals

From the section

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Wales' sevens team were denied a place in the semi-finals of the medal competition by a late Australia comeback.

Tries from Will Harries, Liam Williams and Luke Morgan put Wales firmly in control at 19-0.

Australia had barely threatened until Ed Jenkins crossed for a try before Sean McMahon added a second.

Pama Fou's late try, converted by Cameron Clark, secured a 21-19 win to deny Wales.

Gareth Williams' side later beat Kenya 28-5 in the plate competition.