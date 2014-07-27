Glasgow 2014: Wales' Commonwealth Games so far

Frankie Jones has won one gold and five silvers at Glasgow 2014

Team Wales surpassed their their pre-Games target of 27 medals on the eighth day with cyclist Geraint Thomas securing bronze in the men's time trial.

They had hit the target two days earlier on on a thrilling sixth day of competition in Glasgow that yielded five medals.

Georgia Davies' 50m backstroke gold led the way, with Jazz Carlin's silver in the 400m freestyle and Daniel Jervis' 1500m freestyle bronze taking Wales' tally in the pool to seven medals.

Carlin had won Wales' third gold medal in Glasgow the previous day, setting a new Commonwealth Games record in winning the 800m freestyle.

She is first Welsh woman in 40 years to win a gold medal in the pool at the Games.

Team Wales had waited until the third day of the competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow to secure their first gold medals.

Rhythmic gymnast Frankie Jones won the individual ribbon final having already won five silvers at the Games.

The 23-year-old, along with Laura Halford and Nikara Jenkins, had won silver in the rhythmic gymnastics team all-around final on the first day.

Jones and Laura Halford added further medals the following day, winning silver and bronze in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final.

The opening Saturday of the Games saw further success for Jones, when she won further silver medals in the individual hoop final and the clubs event.

She also won silver in the individual ball final with Halford taking bronze before securing gold in her final event before retirement.

Wales's second gold of the Games also came on a successful first Saturday in which a total of 11 medals were won.

Natalie Powell secured Wales' first Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo, with victory over Olympic silver medallist Gemma Gibbons in the -78kg final.

Fellow Welsh judoka Mark Shaw added a bronze in the men's over 100kg, his last act before announcing his retirement.

Swimmer Georgia Davies came close to adding a third gold but had to settle for silver behind Australia's Emily Seebohm in the 100m backstroke final, in a tight finish.

Calum Jarvis had secured Wales' first medal in the pool with bronze in the 200m freestyle final on the second day of competition at Tollcross.

Jack Thomas also won bronze in the men's para-sport 200m freestyle.

Shooter Elena Allen took silver in the women's skeet behind Australia's Laura Coles. In the women's 25km points race, Barker was pipped to gold by England's Laura Trott.

In the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome Matt Ellis and pilot Ieuan Williams won Wales' first medal on the track with bronze in the men's para-sport 1000m time trial B2 tandem.

Bronze was also won by Elinor Barker in the women's 10km scratch race.

On the road Geraint Thomas won a dramatic gold in the road race to add to his time-trial bronze.

The 28-year-old, who also won bronze on the track in Melbourne 2006, is now Wales' most successful cyclist in Commonwealth Games history.

Weightlifter Michaela Breeze ended her illustrious Commonwealth Games career with a bronze medal in the 58kg final.

Wales matched the total of 19 medals won in Delhi 2010 early on the fifth day of competition.

The team of Marc Wyatt, Paul Taylor and Jonathan Tomlinson beat Australia in the lawn bowls men's triple to secure the bronze medal.

Team Wales captain Aled Sion Davies won his country's ninth silver in the F42/F44 discus final with Rhys Jones also adding a bronze in the 100m T37 final.

Those two medals were not included in the Team Wales target of four for the Games from the athletics team.

Sally Peake won the one and only medal towards that target on the final day of track and field, winning silver in the Women's pole vault.

Wales' first ever wrestling medal was secured on the sixth day, with Craig Pilling defeating Omar Tafail of England 8-5 in the men's freestyle 57kg category to secure bronze.

The Welsh women's artistic gymnastic team of Lizzie Beddoe, Georgina Hockenhull, Jessica Hogg, Angel Romaeo and Raer Theaker took bronze in the team event behind England and Australia.

Hockenhull scored an average score of 13.466 in the beam final to win bronze - Wales' 10th medal in the gymnastics.

The boxers added five medals on the final Friday, with bantamweight Sean McGoldrick, light-heavyweight Nathan Thorley, light-flyweight Ashley Williams, lightweight Joe Cordina and women's middleweight Lauren Price all losing their semi-finals - but having reached the last four they had already secured bronzes.

Sport Wales had set a target of 27 medals, raising the stakes following the 19 earned in Delhi in 2010.