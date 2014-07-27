Glasgow 2014: James Willstrop to face Nick Matthew in final

From the section

Willstrop is the number two seed

James Willstrop will face England team-mate Nick Matthew in the men's singles squash final after a 3-0 win over India's Saurav Ghosal.

Defending champion and top seed Matthew, 34, eased through 3-0 against compatriot Peter Barker.

He will be joined in Monday's final by Willstrop, 30. Ghosal, 27, will contest bronze with Barker, 30.

World number two Matthew beat Willstrop to win the Commonwealth Games singles title in Delhi four years ago.

The Sheffield player - who won his third world title last year and had knee surgery last month - added doubles gold with Adrian Grant in Delhi.

England also harbour hopes of winning gold in the women's singles.

Laura Massaro, 30, will face Nicol David of Malaysia in the final after beating team-mate Alison Waters 3-1.

Waters, 30, threatened to push the world champion all the way when she levelled at 1-1.

But Massaro won the next two games to confirm a gold-medal match against the top seed, clinching victory 11-8 in the fourth.