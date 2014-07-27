Glasgow 2014: Chris Simpson 'had chances' to beat Nick Matthew

Simpson made his debut at the Commonwealth games as 15-year-old in Manchester

Guernsey flag-bearer Chris Simpson said he had chances to beat world squash champion Nick Matthew at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Simpson, who was playing in his fourth Games, lost 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 to the reigning champion in his quarter-final.

"It was very tough, every game was close and I felt like I had my chances," Simpson said.

"But he used all of his experience to play some really good points and he snatched it away from me in the end."

Reaching the last eight was the best the 27-year-old had achieved representing Guernsey at the Commonwealth Games, beating his previous best of the third round four years ago.

Chris Simpson at the Commonwealth Games 2002: Second round 2006: Second round 2010: Third round 2014: Quarter-finals

"I got a bit of a lead in the third and I felt he was more tired than me," he told BBC Channel Islands News.

"My big goal was to win a game and I felt that I could have pushed him after that.

"But he's done everything there is in the game of squash.

"He's got a lot of experience and when it came down to the big points that made the difference.

"I want to learn from this experience and hopefully then I'll be the more experienced player."

Guernseyman Simpson, who is now based in England and ranked inside the world's top 30, said he had never played in an atmosphere as good as the one in Glasgow.

"The support here was absolutely phenomenal, I don't think I've ever played in front of a crowd like it," he added.

"The noise from the Guernsey people was as much, if not more, than the English supporters.

"I enjoyed every minute of this and I hope I can get myself into these sort of matches again in future Games."