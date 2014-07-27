Athletics: Women's hammer throw results
Final
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Att. 1
|Att. 2
|Att. 3
|Att. 4
|Att. 5
|Att. 6
|Distance
|1
|Sultana Frizell
|Can
|70.55
|70.29
|68.53
|69.89
|71.97
|70.60
|71.97
|GR
|2
|Julia Ratcliffe
|NZ
|68.35
|68.68
|69.96
|69.33
|69.47
|x
|69.96
|3
|Sophie Hitchon
|Eng
|67.59
|x
|64.46
|x
|66.19
|68.72
|68.72
|4
|Sarah Holt
|Eng
|60.68
|62.79
|65.67
|64.87
|65.48
|x
|65.67
|5
|Carys Parry
|Wal
|x
|64.58
|62.96
|64.38
|64.19
|65.37
|65.37
|6
|Susan Mckelvie
|Sco
|63.76
|x
|59.32
|60.64
|61.61
|59.45
|63.76
|7
|Rachel Hunter
|Sco
|x
|62.18
|60.5
|63.29
|61.19
|60.51
|63.29
|8
|Gabrielle Neighbour
|Aus
|60.65
|59.44
|57.92
|60.62
|61.84
|60.65
|61.84
|9
|Lara Nielsen
|Aus
|59.25
|60.18
|59.78
|60.18
|10
|Myra Perkins
|Sco
|59.12
|58.27
|60.16
|60.16
|11
|Shaunagh Brown
|Eng
|x
|55.67
|58.67
|58.67
|12
|Linda Oseso
|Ken
|x
|52.75
|52.27
|52.75
Qualification Round
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Distance
|1
|Sultana Frizell
|Can
|68.92
|Q
|GR
|2
|Julia Ratcliffe
|NZ
|67.96
|Q
|3
|Sophie Hitchon
|Eng
|65.31
|Q
|4
|Carys Parry
|Wal
|64.72
|Q
|5
|Susan Mckelvie
|Sco
|62.00
|Q
|6
|Rachel Hunter
|Sco
|61.91
|Q
|7
|Gabrielle Neighbour
|Aus
|61.23
|Q
|8
|Sarah Holt
|Eng
|61.05
|Q
|9
|Shaunagh Brown
|Eng
|59.37
|Q
|10
|Lara Nielsen
|Aus
|59.28
|Q
|11
|Linda Oseso
|Ken
|58.82
|Q
|PB
|12
|Myra Perkins
|Sco
|57.70
|Q
|13
|Queen Obisesan
|Ngr
|57.16
|14
|Paraskevi Theodorou
|Cyp
|57.00
|15
|Natalie Grant
|Jam
|56.10
|16
|Vanessa Levy
|Jam
|50.29
|17
|Lucy Omondi
|Ken
|47.70
GR = Commonwealth Games Record
PB = Best performance of the athlete
