Athletics: Women's hammer throw results

Final

RankNameCountryAtt. 1Att. 2Att. 3Att. 4Att. 5Att. 6Distance
1Sultana Frizell Can70.5570.2968.5369.8971.9770.6071.97GR
2Julia Ratcliffe NZ68.3568.6869.9669.3369.47x69.96
3Sophie Hitchon Eng67.59x64.46x66.1968.7268.72
4Sarah Holt Eng60.6862.7965.6764.8765.48x65.67
5Carys Parry Walx64.5862.9664.3864.1965.3765.37
6Susan Mckelvie Sco63.76x59.3260.6461.6159.4563.76
7Rachel Hunter Scox62.1860.563.2961.1960.5163.29
8Gabrielle Neighbour Aus60.6559.4457.9260.6261.8460.6561.84
9Lara Nielsen Aus59.2560.1859.7860.18
10Myra Perkins Sco59.1258.2760.1660.16
11Shaunagh Brown Engx55.6758.6758.67
12Linda Oseso Kenx52.7552.2752.75

Qualification Round

RankNameCountryDistance
1Sultana Frizell Can68.92QGR
2Julia Ratcliffe NZ67.96Q
3Sophie Hitchon Eng65.31Q
4Carys Parry Wal64.72Q
5Susan Mckelvie Sco62.00Q
6Rachel Hunter Sco61.91Q
7Gabrielle Neighbour Aus61.23Q
8Sarah Holt Eng61.05Q
9Shaunagh Brown Eng59.37Q
10Lara Nielsen Aus59.28Q
11Linda Oseso Ken58.82QPB
12Myra Perkins Sco57.70Q
13 Queen ObisesanNgr57.16
14Paraskevi Theodorou Cyp57.00
15Natalie Grant Jam56.10
16Vanessa Levy Jam50.29
17Lucy Omondi Ken47.70

GR = Commonwealth Games Record

PB = Best performance of the athlete

