Athletics: Women's hammer throw results

Final

Rank Name Country Att. 1 Att. 2 Att. 3 Att. 4 Att. 5 Att. 6 Distance 1 Sultana Frizell Can 70.55 70.29 68.53 69.89 71.97 70.60 71.97 GR 2 Julia Ratcliffe NZ 68.35 68.68 69.96 69.33 69.47 x 69.96 3 Sophie Hitchon Eng 67.59 x 64.46 x 66.19 68.72 68.72 4 Sarah Holt Eng 60.68 62.79 65.67 64.87 65.48 x 65.67 5 Carys Parry Wal x 64.58 62.96 64.38 64.19 65.37 65.37 6 Susan Mckelvie Sco 63.76 x 59.32 60.64 61.61 59.45 63.76 7 Rachel Hunter Sco x 62.18 60.5 63.29 61.19 60.51 63.29 8 Gabrielle Neighbour Aus 60.65 59.44 57.92 60.62 61.84 60.65 61.84 9 Lara Nielsen Aus 59.25 60.18 59.78 60.18 10 Myra Perkins Sco 59.12 58.27 60.16 60.16 11 Shaunagh Brown Eng x 55.67 58.67 58.67 12 Linda Oseso Ken x 52.75 52.27 52.75

Qualification Round

Rank Name Country Distance 1 Sultana Frizell Can 68.92 Q GR 2 Julia Ratcliffe NZ 67.96 Q 3 Sophie Hitchon Eng 65.31 Q 4 Carys Parry Wal 64.72 Q 5 Susan Mckelvie Sco 62.00 Q 6 Rachel Hunter Sco 61.91 Q 7 Gabrielle Neighbour Aus 61.23 Q 8 Sarah Holt Eng 61.05 Q 9 Shaunagh Brown Eng 59.37 Q 10 Lara Nielsen Aus 59.28 Q 11 Linda Oseso Ken 58.82 Q PB 12 Myra Perkins Sco 57.70 Q 13 Queen Obisesan Ngr 57.16 14 Paraskevi Theodorou Cyp 57.00 15 Natalie Grant Jam 56.10 16 Vanessa Levy Jam 50.29 17 Lucy Omondi Ken 47.70

GR = Commonwealth Games Record

PB = Best performance of the athlete

