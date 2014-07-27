Athletics: Men's 5000m results
-
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Time
|1
|Caleb mwangangi Ndiku
|Ken
|13:12.07
|2
|Isiah kiplangat Koech
|Ken
|13:14.06
|3
|Zane Robertson
|NZ
|13:16.52
|4
|Joseph Kiplimo Kitur
|Ken
|13:17.49
|5
|Mohammed Ahmed
|Can
|13:18.88
|PB
|6
|Andy Vernon
|Eng
|13:22.32
|7
|Thomas Farrell
|Eng
|13:23.96
|8
|Moses Kipsiro
|Uga
|13:28.23
|9
|Jake Robertson
|NZ
|13:29.69
|10
|Nick Willis
|NZ
|13:34.46
|11
|Timothy Toroitich
|Uga
|13:35.02
|12
|Collis Birmingham
|Aus
|13:35.44
|13
|Luke Caldwell
|Sco
|13:43.75
|14
|Fabiano Nelson Sulle
|Tan
|13:44.65
|PB
|15
|Moses Kibet
|Uga
|13:49.81
|16
|Cyriaque Ndayikengurukiye
|Rwa
|13:50.55
|PB
|17
|Pontien Ntawuyirushintege
|Rwa
|14:03.93
|PB
|18
|Wilbaldo Peter Malley
|Tan
|14:10.92
|19
|Chauncy Master
|Maw
|14:11.61
|PB
|20
|Kefasi Chitsala
|Maw
|14:26.01
|21
|Mothimokholo Hatasi
|Les
|14:44.93
|22
|Thabo Ntlaloe
|Les
|14:47.01
|23
|Kabelo Lesia
|Les
|15:08.91
|24
|Rosefelo Siosi
|Sol
|16:55.33
|NR
PB = Best performance of the athlete
NR = National Record