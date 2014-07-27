Athletics: Men's 5000m results

From the section

Rank Name Country Time 1 Caleb mwangangi Ndiku Ken 13:12.07 2 Isiah kiplangat Koech Ken 13:14.06 3 Zane Robertson NZ 13:16.52 4 Joseph Kiplimo Kitur Ken 13:17.49 5 Mohammed Ahmed Can 13:18.88 PB 6 Andy Vernon Eng 13:22.32 7 Thomas Farrell Eng 13:23.96 8 Moses Kipsiro Uga 13:28.23 9 Jake Robertson NZ 13:29.69 10 Nick Willis NZ 13:34.46 11 Timothy Toroitich Uga 13:35.02 12 Collis Birmingham Aus 13:35.44 13 Luke Caldwell Sco 13:43.75 14 Fabiano Nelson Sulle Tan 13:44.65 PB 15 Moses Kibet Uga 13:49.81 16 Cyriaque Ndayikengurukiye Rwa 13:50.55 PB 17 Pontien Ntawuyirushintege Rwa 14:03.93 PB 18 Wilbaldo Peter Malley Tan 14:10.92 19 Chauncy Master Maw 14:11.61 PB 20 Kefasi Chitsala Maw 14:26.01 21 Mothimokholo Hatasi Les 14:44.93 22 Thabo Ntlaloe Les 14:47.01 23 Kabelo Lesia Les 15:08.91 24 Rosefelo Siosi Sol 16:55.33 NR

PB = Best performance of the athlete

NR = National Record