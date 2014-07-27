Bowls: Men's singles results

Gold medal

NameCountryEnd
12345678910111213141516171819202122Final
Darren BurnettScotland0001581010121313131414141718202121
Ryan BesterCanada12333335556778999999

Bronze medal

NameCountryEnd
12345678910111213141516171819202122Final
Aaron Sherriff Australia0234671112131315161617171718182121
Shannon McIlroyNew Zealand11111111122244566888

Semi-final

NameCountryEnd
12345678910111213141516171819202122Final
Ryan BesterCanada122446688910131515161617181919202121
Shannon McIlroyNew Zealand001122445555566777710101010
NameCountryEnd
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425Final
Aron SherriffAustralia23445555556899121213131315151515151515
Darren BurnettScotland0001123678888991111131515161718202121

Quarter-finals

NameCountryEnd
12345678910111213Final
Ryan BesterCanada0145777791115182021
Harry MusondaZambia11111345555555
Name CountryEnd
1234567891011121314151617181920Final
Shannon McIlroyNew Zealand2334556668811111114161617172021
Sam TolchardEngland00111334557791010101111121212
NameCountryEnd
1234567891011121314151617181920212223Final
Aron SherriffAustralia0000222346777810101012121416182021
Muhammad RaisMalaysia1235569999912151515161818191919191919
NameCountryEnd
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526Final
Darren Burnett Scotland000244555556679131415161616161617192021
Martin McHugh Northern Ireland246667789101111131313131313131517182020202020

Selected results from group stages

NameCountryNameCountry
Darren BurnettScotland21 - 12Matthew Le BerGuernsey
Sam TolchardEngland21 - 9Dalton TagelagiNiue
Matthew Le BerGuernsey21 - 18Harry MusondaZambia
Bobby DonnellySouth Africa21 - 14Matthew Le Ber Guernsey
Martin Mchugh Northern Ireland21 - 13P GabrielSamoa
Sam TolchardEngland21 - 9Rob WealeWales
Rob Weale Wales21 - 8Ngugi Waweru Njuguna Kenya
Darren Burnett Scotland21 - 0Munokokura Pita Cook Islands
Martin Mchugh Northern Ireland21 - 18Peter Juni Papua New Guinea
Willem Erasmus Esterhuizen Namibia21 - 9Matthew Le Ber Guernsey
Malcolm de Sousa Jersey21 - 18Leonard Callus Malta
Shannon McIlroyNew Zealand21 - 7Martin McHughNorthern Ireland
Malcolm de SousaJersey21 - 12John ChristianNorfolk Island
Harry MusondaZambia18-21Matthew Le BerGuernsey
Rob WealeWales12-21Sam TolchardEngland
Bobby DonnellySouth Africa21-14Matthew Le BerGuernsey
Darren BurnettScotland21-12Matthew Le BerGuernsey
Sam TolchardEngland21-9Dalton TagelagiNiue
Malcolm de SousaJersey12-21Peter JuniPapua New Guinea
Martin McHughNorthern Ireland21-9Malcolm de SousaJersey
Aron SherriffAustralia21-18Sam TolchardEngland
Willem Erasmus EsterhuizenNamibia21-19Darren BurnettScotland
Rob WealeWales21-18Dalton TagelagiNiue
Matthew Le BerGuernsey21-16Munokokura PitaCook Islands
Darren BurnettScotland21-11Harry MuondaZambia
Martin McHughNorthern Ireland21-10Leonard Callus Malta
Sam TolchardEngland21-20Ngugi Waweru Njuguna Kenya
Bobby DonnellySouth Africa6-21Darren BurnettScotland
Martin McHughNorthern Ireland21-12John ChristianNorfolk Island
Shannon McIlroyNew Zealand19-21Malcolm de SousaJersey
Aron SherriffAustralia21-11Rob WealeWales

Section A

RankNamePlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1AustraliaA. Sherriff440084523212
2EnglandS. Tolchard43018162199
3WalesR. Weale42026568-36
4KenyaN.W, Njuguna41036672-63
5NiueD. Tagelagi40044284-420

Section B

RankNamePlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1CanadaR. Bester440084552912
2MalaysiaM.H. Abdul Rais4301746599
3IndiaS. Bahadur42027172-16
4FijiS. Tuikilinga41037179-83
5PakistanM. Shahzad40045483-290

Section C

RankNamePlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1New ZealandS. Mcilroy6501124735115
2Northern Ireland M. McHugh6501112832915
3JerseyM. De Sousa640210510212
4MaltaL. Callus63039310739
5Papua New GuineaP. Juni6205103104-146
6Norfolk IslandJ. Christian 610593125-323
7SamoaP. Gabriel 610583119-363

Section D

RankNamePlayedWonDrawnLostShots forShots AgainstShot DifferencePoints
1ScotlandD. Burnett5401103505312
2ZambiaH. Musonda53029273199
3NamibiaW.E Esterhuizen 5302918659
4Cook IslandM. Pita52036881-136
5GuernseyM. Le Ber52037797-206
6South AfricaB. Donnelly 51045498-443

Click here for full results from the official Glasgow 2014 page.

