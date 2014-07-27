Bowls: Men's singles results

From the section

Gold medal

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Final Darren Burnett Scotland 0 0 0 1 5 8 10 10 12 13 13 13 14 14 14 17 18 20 21 21 Ryan Bester Canada 1 2 3 3 3 3 3 5 5 5 6 7 7 8 9 9 9 9 9 9

Bronze medal

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Final Aaron Sherriff Australia 0 2 3 4 6 7 11 12 13 13 15 16 16 17 17 17 18 18 21 21 Shannon McIlroy New Zealand 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 4 4 5 6 6 8 8 8

Semi-final

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Final Ryan Bester Canada 1 2 2 4 4 6 6 8 8 9 10 13 15 15 16 16 17 18 19 19 20 21 21 Shannon McIlroy New Zealand 0 0 1 1 2 2 4 4 5 5 5 5 5 6 6 7 7 7 7 10 10 10 10

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 Final Aron Sherriff Australia 2 3 4 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 6 8 9 9 12 12 13 13 13 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 Darren Burnett Scotland 0 0 0 1 1 2 3 6 7 8 8 8 8 9 9 11 11 13 15 15 16 17 18 20 21 21

Quarter-finals

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Final Ryan Bester Canada 0 1 4 5 7 7 7 7 9 11 15 18 20 21 Harry Musonda Zambia 1 1 1 1 1 3 4 5 5 5 5 5 5 5

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Final Shannon McIlroy New Zealand 2 3 3 4 5 5 6 6 6 8 8 11 11 11 14 16 16 17 17 20 21 Sam Tolchard England 0 0 1 1 1 3 3 4 5 5 7 7 9 10 10 10 11 11 12 12 12

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 Final Aron Sherriff Australia 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 3 4 6 7 7 7 8 10 10 10 12 12 14 16 18 20 21 Muhammad Rais Malaysia 1 2 3 5 5 6 9 9 9 9 9 12 15 15 15 16 18 18 19 19 19 19 19 19

Name Country End 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 Final Darren Burnett Scotland 0 0 0 2 4 4 5 5 5 5 5 6 6 7 9 13 14 15 16 16 16 16 16 17 19 20 21 Martin McHugh Northern Ireland 2 4 6 6 6 7 7 8 9 10 11 11 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 15 17 18 20 20 20 20 20

Selected results from group stages

Name Country Name Country Darren Burnett Scotland 21 - 12 Matthew Le Ber Guernsey Sam Tolchard England 21 - 9 Dalton Tagelagi Niue Matthew Le Ber Guernsey 21 - 18 Harry Musonda Zambia Bobby Donnelly South Africa 21 - 14 Matthew Le Ber Guernsey Martin Mchugh Northern Ireland 21 - 13 P Gabriel Samoa Sam Tolchard England 21 - 9 Rob Weale Wales Rob Weale Wales 21 - 8 Ngugi Waweru Njuguna Kenya Darren Burnett Scotland 21 - 0 Munokokura Pita Cook Islands Martin Mchugh Northern Ireland 21 - 18 Peter Juni Papua New Guinea Willem Erasmus Esterhuizen Namibia 21 - 9 Matthew Le Ber Guernsey Malcolm de Sousa Jersey 21 - 18 Leonard Callus Malta Shannon McIlroy New Zealand 21 - 7 Martin McHugh Northern Ireland Malcolm de Sousa Jersey 21 - 12 John Christian Norfolk Island Harry Musonda Zambia 18-21 Matthew Le Ber Guernsey Rob Weale Wales 12-21 Sam Tolchard England Bobby Donnelly South Africa 21-14 Matthew Le Ber Guernsey Darren Burnett Scotland 21-12 Matthew Le Ber Guernsey Sam Tolchard England 21-9 Dalton Tagelagi Niue Malcolm de Sousa Jersey 12-21 Peter Juni Papua New Guinea Martin McHugh Northern Ireland 21-9 Malcolm de Sousa Jersey Aron Sherriff Australia 21-18 Sam Tolchard England Willem Erasmus Esterhuizen Namibia 21-19 Darren Burnett Scotland Rob Weale Wales 21-18 Dalton Tagelagi Niue Matthew Le Ber Guernsey 21-16 Munokokura Pita Cook Islands Darren Burnett Scotland 21-11 Harry Muonda Zambia Martin McHugh Northern Ireland 21-10 Leonard Callus Malta Sam Tolchard England 21-20 Ngugi Waweru Njuguna Kenya Bobby Donnelly South Africa 6-21 Darren Burnett Scotland Martin McHugh Northern Ireland 21-12 John Christian Norfolk Island Shannon McIlroy New Zealand 19-21 Malcolm de Sousa Jersey Aron Sherriff Australia 21-11 Rob Weale Wales

Section A

Rank Name Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 Australia A. Sherriff 4 4 0 0 84 52 32 12 2 England S. Tolchard 4 3 0 1 81 62 19 9 3 Wales R. Weale 4 2 0 2 65 68 -3 6 4 Kenya N.W, Njuguna 4 1 0 3 66 72 -6 3 5 Niue D. Tagelagi 4 0 0 4 42 84 -42 0

Section B

Rank Name Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 Canada R. Bester 4 4 0 0 84 55 29 12 2 Malaysia M.H. Abdul Rais 4 3 0 1 74 65 9 9 3 India S. Bahadur 4 2 0 2 71 72 -1 6 4 Fiji S. Tuikilinga 4 1 0 3 71 79 -8 3 5 Pakistan M. Shahzad 4 0 0 4 54 83 -29 0

Section C

Rank Name Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 New Zealand S. Mcilroy 6 5 0 1 124 73 51 15 2 Northern Ireland M. McHugh 6 5 0 1 112 83 29 15 3 Jersey M. De Sousa 6 4 0 2 105 102 12 4 Malta L. Callus 6 3 0 3 93 107 3 9 5 Papua New Guinea P. Juni 6 2 0 5 103 104 -14 6 6 Norfolk Island J. Christian 6 1 0 5 93 125 -32 3 7 Samoa P. Gabriel 6 1 0 5 83 119 -36 3

Section D

Rank Name Played Won Drawn Lost Shots for Shots Against Shot Difference Points 1 Scotland D. Burnett 5 4 0 1 103 50 53 12 2 Zambia H. Musonda 5 3 0 2 92 73 19 9 3 Namibia W.E Esterhuizen 5 3 0 2 91 86 5 9 4 Cook Island M. Pita 5 2 0 3 68 81 -13 6 5 Guernsey M. Le Ber 5 2 0 3 77 97 -20 6 6 South Africa B. Donnelly 5 1 0 4 54 98 -44 3

