Bowls: Men's singles results

Gold medal
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|Final
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|8
|10
|10
|12
|13
|13
|13
|14
|14
|14
|17
|18
|20
|21
|21
|Ryan Bester
|Canada
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|6
|7
|7
|8
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
Bronze medal
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|Final
|Aaron Sherriff
|Australia
|0
|2
|3
|4
|6
|7
|11
|12
|13
|13
|15
|16
|16
|17
|17
|17
|18
|18
|21
|21
|Shannon McIlroy
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|5
|6
|6
|8
|8
|8
Semi-final
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|Final
|Ryan Bester
|Canada
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|6
|6
|8
|8
|9
|10
|13
|15
|15
|16
|16
|17
|18
|19
|19
|20
|21
|21
|Shannon McIlroy
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|Final
|Aron Sherriff
|Australia
|2
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|8
|9
|9
|12
|12
|13
|13
|13
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|9
|9
|11
|11
|13
|15
|15
|16
|17
|18
|20
|21
|21
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|Final
|Ryan Bester
|Canada
|0
|1
|4
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|9
|11
|15
|18
|20
|21
|Harry Musonda
|Zambia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|Final
|Shannon McIlroy
|New Zealand
|2
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|8
|8
|11
|11
|11
|14
|16
|16
|17
|17
|20
|21
|Sam Tolchard
|England
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|7
|7
|9
|10
|10
|10
|11
|11
|12
|12
|12
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|Final
|Aron Sherriff
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|6
|7
|7
|7
|8
|10
|10
|10
|12
|12
|14
|16
|18
|20
|21
|Muhammad Rais
|Malaysia
|1
|2
|3
|5
|5
|6
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|12
|15
|15
|15
|16
|18
|18
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|19
|Name
|Country
|End
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|Final
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|7
|9
|13
|14
|15
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|17
|19
|20
|21
|Martin McHugh
|Northern Ireland
|2
|4
|6
|6
|6
|7
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|11
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|15
|17
|18
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
Selected results from group stages
|Name
|Country
|Name
|Country
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|21 - 12
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|Sam Tolchard
|England
|21 - 9
|Dalton Tagelagi
|Niue
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|21 - 18
|Harry Musonda
|Zambia
|Bobby Donnelly
|South Africa
|21 - 14
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|Martin Mchugh
|Northern Ireland
|21 - 13
|P Gabriel
|Samoa
|Sam Tolchard
|England
|21 - 9
|Rob Weale
|Wales
|Rob Weale
|Wales
|21 - 8
|Ngugi Waweru Njuguna
|Kenya
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|21 - 0
|Munokokura Pita
|Cook Islands
|Martin Mchugh
|Northern Ireland
|21 - 18
|Peter Juni
|Papua New Guinea
|Willem Erasmus Esterhuizen
|Namibia
|21 - 9
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|Malcolm de Sousa
|Jersey
|21 - 18
|Leonard Callus
|Malta
|Shannon McIlroy
|New Zealand
|21 - 7
|Martin McHugh
|Northern Ireland
|Malcolm de Sousa
|Jersey
|21 - 12
|John Christian
|Norfolk Island
|Harry Musonda
|Zambia
|18-21
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|Rob Weale
|Wales
|12-21
|Sam Tolchard
|England
|Bobby Donnelly
|South Africa
|21-14
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|21-12
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|Sam Tolchard
|England
|21-9
|Dalton Tagelagi
|Niue
|Malcolm de Sousa
|Jersey
|12-21
|Peter Juni
|Papua New Guinea
|Martin McHugh
|Northern Ireland
|21-9
|Malcolm de Sousa
|Jersey
|Aron Sherriff
|Australia
|21-18
|Sam Tolchard
|England
|Willem Erasmus Esterhuizen
|Namibia
|21-19
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|Rob Weale
|Wales
|21-18
|Dalton Tagelagi
|Niue
|Matthew Le Ber
|Guernsey
|21-16
|Munokokura Pita
|Cook Islands
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|21-11
|Harry Muonda
|Zambia
|Martin McHugh
|Northern Ireland
|21-10
|Leonard Callus
|Malta
|Sam Tolchard
|England
|21-20
|Ngugi Waweru Njuguna
|Kenya
|Bobby Donnelly
|South Africa
|6-21
|Darren Burnett
|Scotland
|Martin McHugh
|Northern Ireland
|21-12
|John Christian
|Norfolk Island
|Shannon McIlroy
|New Zealand
|19-21
|Malcolm de Sousa
|Jersey
|Aron Sherriff
|Australia
|21-11
|Rob Weale
|Wales
Section A
|Rank
|Name
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|A. Sherriff
|4
|4
|0
|0
|84
|52
|32
|12
|2
|England
|S. Tolchard
|4
|3
|0
|1
|81
|62
|19
|9
|3
|Wales
|R. Weale
|4
|2
|0
|2
|65
|68
|-3
|6
|4
|Kenya
|N.W, Njuguna
|4
|1
|0
|3
|66
|72
|-6
|3
|5
|Niue
|D. Tagelagi
|4
|0
|0
|4
|42
|84
|-42
|0
Section B
|Rank
|Name
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|R. Bester
|4
|4
|0
|0
|84
|55
|29
|12
|2
|Malaysia
|M.H. Abdul Rais
|4
|3
|0
|1
|74
|65
|9
|9
|3
|India
|S. Bahadur
|4
|2
|0
|2
|71
|72
|-1
|6
|4
|Fiji
|S. Tuikilinga
|4
|1
|0
|3
|71
|79
|-8
|3
|5
|Pakistan
|M. Shahzad
|4
|0
|0
|4
|54
|83
|-29
|0
Section C
|Rank
|Name
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|S. Mcilroy
|6
|5
|0
|1
|124
|73
|51
|15
|2
|Northern Ireland
|M. McHugh
|6
|5
|0
|1
|112
|83
|29
|15
|3
|Jersey
|M. De Sousa
|6
|4
|0
|2
|105
|102
|12
|4
|Malta
|L. Callus
|6
|3
|0
|3
|93
|107
|3
|9
|5
|Papua New Guinea
|P. Juni
|6
|2
|0
|5
|103
|104
|-14
|6
|6
|Norfolk Island
|J. Christian
|6
|1
|0
|5
|93
|125
|-32
|3
|7
|Samoa
|P. Gabriel
|6
|1
|0
|5
|83
|119
|-36
|3
Section D
|Rank
|Name
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Shots for
|Shots Against
|Shot Difference
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|D. Burnett
|5
|4
|0
|1
|103
|50
|53
|12
|2
|Zambia
|H. Musonda
|5
|3
|0
|2
|92
|73
|19
|9
|3
|Namibia
|W.E Esterhuizen
|5
|3
|0
|2
|91
|86
|5
|9
|4
|Cook Island
|M. Pita
|5
|2
|0
|3
|68
|81
|-13
|6
|5
|Guernsey
|M. Le Ber
|5
|2
|0
|3
|77
|97
|-20
|6
|6
|South Africa
|B. Donnelly
|5
|1
|0
|4
|54
|98
|-44
|3
