Glasgow 2014: Scotland lose to South Africa in rugby sevens

Mark Bennett scored one of two tries as Scotland crashed to a defeat against South Africa

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Dates: 23 July - 3 AugustCoverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, BBC Radio 5 live, Red Button, Connected TVs, online, tablets and mobiles

Scotland's Glasgow 2014 rugby sevens medal hopes were shattered as South Africa cruised to a 35-12 triumph over the host nation in the quarter-finals.

Scotland were 21-0 down at Ibrox Stadium before Mark Bennett ran over.

Lee Jones added another after the interval but South Africa stepped up a gear and scored two more tries to secure a comfortable victory.

Stevie Gemmell's Scots then lost 15-12 to England in the plate semi-final on Sunday evening.

In the quarters, South Africa made the perfect start with Cornal Hendricks running over after a few seconds.

Branco du Preez produced a moment of brilliance to slice through the Scottish defence for a second try, and Seabelo Senatla added a third.

Bennett and Jones raised hopes of a Scottish comeback but Senatla and Cecil Afrika killed the contest.

Lee Jones touches down for Scotland at the start of the second half

"We're massively disappointed," said Scotland coach Stevie Gemmell.

"We made far too many errors against a quality team. We didn't learn the lesson from the first half against New Zealand yesterday and the same things happened to us again.

"If you give one of the best teams in the world a 20-point start you will end up with that outcome.

"But I don't think there is a massive gulf between us and the southern-hemisphere teams. We showed against New Zealand what we can do. But we do need to work hard to close the gap further."

The Springboks now face Samoa, who beat England 15-14, in the semi-final while defending Commonwealth champions New Zealand take on Australia in the other last four match-up.

In Saturday's pool matches the Scots were unlucky to lose 17-14 against New Zealand, but sealed their place in the latter stages with a 56-0 win over Barbados and a 21-5 triumph against Canada.