Glasgow 2014: England beat India to set up Malaysia final

Gabby and Chris Adcock eased England ahead against India

England guaranteed themselves at least a silver medal in badminton's mixed team event after overcoming India in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals.

Chris Adcock, 25, and wife Gabby, 23, put England ahead at the Emirates Arena before Rajiv Ouseph, 27, won his men's singles tie.

Then Adcock teamed up with Andrew Ellis, 27, in the men's doubles to establish an unassailable 3-0 lead.

England will play Malaysia in Monday's final (15:00 BST) in Glasgow.