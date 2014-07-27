Glasgow 2014: Jack Oliver and Sarah Davies miss out on medals

England's Jack Oliver and his girlfriend Sarah Davies missed out on Commonwealth Games weightlifting medals within hours of each other on Sunday.

Davies, 21, came seventh in the 63kg category which was won by Nigeria's Olauwatoyin Adesanmi with a combined total of 207kg.

Oliver, 23, was in contention after the snatch section of the 77kg category.

However he failed at 174kg during the clean-and-jerk to finish in fourth on 313kg - one kilogram short of bronze.

The event was won by India's Sathish Sivalingam with a total lift of 328kg.

The 22-year-old railway worker also set a Commonwealth Games record of 149kg in the snatch.

Compatriot Ravi Katulu took silver while Australia's Francois Etoundi, who tore his bicep muscle from his bone in Delhi 2010, claimed bronze.

Londoner Emily Godley, finished fifth on 196kg - 8kg more than her England team-mate Davies, who is based in Leeds as is Oliver.

Kilmarnock's Georgi Black, 24, set a Scottish clean record of 100kg but finished ninth overall with a 175kg total.

Nigeria claimed gold and silver, with Adesanmi edging out fellow 22-year-old Obioma Okoli after a tiebreak.

Both lifted 207kg but Adesanmi was crowned champion because she was one kilo lighter at the pre-contest weigh-in.

India's Punam Yadav, 19, took bronze with 202kg.