Glasgow 2014: Fran Halsall and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor win gold

Fran Halsall

Fran Halsall won her second title in Glasgow and 10th Commonwealth Games medal overall as England claimed another two golds in the pool.

Halsall, 24, emulated her 50m freestyle success in the 50m butterfly after Siobhan-Marie O'Connor, 18, had won the 200m individual medley.

England's Liam Tancock, 29, added a bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Scotland's men's 4x200m freestyle team won silver, while Hannah Miley, 24, and Erraid Davies, 13, both took bronze.

Southport's Halsall, though, was the biggest winner.

Her time of 25.2 seconds was a new British and Commonwealth record and made her the first woman to complete a Commonwealth Games sprint double.

She now has three gold, six silver and one bronze medal across the last three Games since Melbourne in 2006.

"That was really good," Halsall told BBC Sport. "I swam a bit faster than last night and it's another PB so I can't complain.

"I couldn't feel anyone's presence during the race and it's been a good couple of days."

Arianna Vanderpool Wallace, 24, of the Bahamas took silver ahead of Australia's Brittany Elmslie, 20. England's Amy Smith, 27, was fourth.

O'Connor, too, set a new British and Commonwealth record, her time of 2:08.21 the fastest in the world this year by more than half a second.

The 19-year-old from Bath, had already taken silver in the 200m freestyle and the 4x100m freestyle relay but finally won gold, beating Alicia Coutts, 26, of Australia, with Scotland's Miley, the 400m individual medley champion, in third,

O'Connor told BBC Sport: "I knew it would be so hard to get a medal because of the strength of the field so I can't ask for any more.

"Hannah's been my role model and it's been great to train with her."

Miley added 200m individual medley bronze to her 400m gold

England's Aimee Willmott, 21, and Sophie Allen, 22, were fourth and sixth respectively.

It made for a profitable night for Scotland.

The 4x200m freestyle relay team of Dan Wallace, Stephen Milne, Duncan Scott and Robbie Renwick earned a surprise silver medal behind Australia.

The quartet took five seconds off the Scottish record and Renwick told BBC Sport: "Unfortunately, we won't be hearing Flower of Scotland at the medal ceremony, but we'll be back in four years' time."

Meanwhile Davies, a 13-year-old from the Shetland Islands, also won bronze for Scotland in the 100m breaststroke SB9.

Child's play Schoolgirl Erraid Davies, who earned bronze in the women's SB9 100m breaststroke, is Scotland's youngest ever Commonwealth Games athlete. The 13-year-old Shetlander told BBC Sport: "I'm really happy. It's another PB and I could really hear the crowd in the last 25 metres. Mum and dad are here but I'm not sure what we'll do to celebrate."

England, too, had a third place to celebrate thanks to Tancock.

The Exeter swimmer was only the fifth fastest qualifier for the 50m backstroke final but the Delhi 2010 gold medallist touched in third behind Australians Ben Treffers, 22, and Mitch Larkin, 21.

England's Chris Walker-Hebborn, 24, failed in his bid to add the 50m title to his 100m crown, finishing fourth. Wales' Marco Loughran, 25, was sixth.

That race continued the ongoing dominance of Australia in the pool, after they won five of the first six medals available in Sunday's programme.

Belinda Hocking, 23, posted a Games record of 2:07.24 seconds to beat compatriot Emily Seebohm in the women's 200m backstroke.

Then James Magnussen edged out team-mates Cameron McEvoy and Tommaso D'Orsogna in the 100m freestyle.

Tancock is the world record holder in the 50m backstroke

The only other nation on the podium in the first two races was Canada. Hilary Caldwell won bronze in the 200m backstroke.

England's Lizzie Simmonds, 23, and Lauren Quigley, 19, were fourth and fifth respectively in the 200m backstroke, and compatriots Adam Brown, 25, and James Disney-May, 21, sixth and eighth respectively in the 100m freestyle.

"Fourth place is a horrible place to be," 23-year-old Beverley swimmer Simmonds told BBC Sport. "It was always going to be tough but I'm gutted not to get a medal."