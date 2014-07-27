BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Track cycling ends with exciting finishes

Thrilling finishes to track programme

Track cycling at the 2014 Commonwealth Games comes to an end with two more thrilling finishes at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

New Zealand's Shane Archbold won the men's 20km scratch race, holding off the challenge of Australia's Glenn O'Shea,

But Australia turned the tables on their neighbours in the men's keirin, with Matthew Glaetzer edging out Sam Webster for gold.

Top Stories