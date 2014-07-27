Glasgow 2014: Bethy Woodward wins para-sport long jump silver
England's Bethy Woodward produced a personal-best performance to claim silver in the para-sport women's long jump T37/38 class.
The 21-year-old, who also won two sprint medals at the London Paralympics in 2012, scored 750 points with a longest jump of 4.00 metres.
Australia's Jodi Elkington took gold with a world lead distance of 4.39m.
Welsh duo Olivia Breen and Bev Jones were fourth and sixth respectively with England's Fiona Clarke eighth.