Glasgow 2014: Bethy Woodward wins para-sport long jump silver

England's Bethy Woodward produced a personal-best performance to claim silver in the para-sport women's long jump T37/38 class.

The 21-year-old, who also won two sprint medals at the London Paralympics in 2012, scored 750 points with a longest jump of 4.00 metres.

Australia's Jodi Elkington took gold with a world lead distance of 4.39m.

Welsh duo Olivia Breen and Bev Jones were fourth and sixth respectively with England's Fiona Clarke eighth.