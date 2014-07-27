Glasgow 2014: Adam Gemili fastest in men's 100m heats

England's Adam Gemili recorded the fastest time in the men's 100m heats to qualify for Monday's semi-finals.

The 20-year-old won his race by a distance in 10.15 seconds, 0.10secs slower than his personal best.

He is joined in the semis by compatriots Richard Kilty, who had a dead heat for second in his race, and fastest loser Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

In the women's 100m heats, England's Bianca Williams produced a superb run to qualify fifth fastest.

Her time of 11.37 secured her a place in the semi-finals along with fellow English sprinters Asha Philip and Sophie Papps. Northern Ireland's Amy Foster also qualified, although 16-year-old Hannah Brier and her fellow Welsh sprinter Rachel Johncock failed to qualify.

Fastest men in Glasgow 2014 100m heats Fastest women in Glasgow 2014 100m heats Adam Gemili (England): 10.15 seconds Blessing Okagbare (Nigeria): 11.20 seconds Kemar Bailey-Cole (Jamaica): 10.16 Schillonie Calvert (Jamaica): 11.29 Keston Bledman (Trinidad and Tobago): 10.16 Veronica Campbell-Brown (Jamaica): 11.29 Kemar Hyman (Cayman Islands): 10.20 Kerron Stewart (Jamaica): 11.35 Jason Livermore (Jamaica): 10.26 Bianca Williams (England): 11.37

Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare was fastest in 11.20, with Jamaican duo Veronica Campbell-Brown and Schillonie Calvert joint second with a time of 11.29.

In the women's 400m heats, English trio Kelly Massey,Shana Cox and Margaret Adeoye all qualified for the semi-finals.

And there will be a healthy home nations contingent in Monday's women's hammer final after Scottish trio Susan McKelvie,Rachel Hunter and Myra Perkins, England's Sophie Hitchon,Sarah Holt and Shaunagh Brown and Wales' Carys Parry all finished in the top 12 of qualifying.

There was no Mo Farah in the men's 5,000m but it remained a gripping contest, won by Kenya's Caleb Ndiku in a time of 13:12.07, with England's Andy Vernon and Thomas Farrell sixth and seventh respectively and Scotland's Luke Caldwell 13th.

There was disappointment in the men's 100m heats for Northern Ireland's Leon Reid, who was disqualified for a false start.

Hampden Park was treated to plenty of drama in the heats, in which Tahir Walsh of Antigua and Barbuda was disqualified for a false start in the same heat as Reid.

There was a scare for Trinidad and Tobago's three-time Olympic medallist Richard Thompson, who has clocked three sub-10 second runs in 2014, as he was left to rely on a fastest-loser spot to reach the semis after finishing third in heat three.

Besides Gemili, the most impressive displays came from Jamaica's Kemar Bailey-Cole, who ran 10.16 in the first heat, and Trinidad and Tobago's Keston Bledman, who matched that time.

Thompson (centre) finished second behind Usain Bolt in the men's 100m final at the Beijing Olympics

Bledman (second from right) was impressive in the final heat of the men's 100m

Gemili was a 200m World Championship finalist in 2013