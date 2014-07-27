Glasgow 2014: England, Scotland & Wales beaten in rugby sevens

Scotland, England and Wales all failed to reach the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens semi-finals at Ibrox.

The hosts, who came close to beating defending champions New Zealand in their pool on Saturday, lost 35-12 to South Africa.

Wales blew a 19-point lead against Australia, eventually losing 21-19, while England went down 15-14 to Samoa.

The All Blacks, who have never lost a match in Commonwealth Games sevens, saw off Kenya 19-7.

New Zealand will meet South Africa in Sunday's final (21:37 BST) after seeing off Australia 19-7 in their last-four tie.

South Africa beat Samoa 35-7 in the other semi-final.

Samoa and Australia will contest the bronze medal at 21:15.

Wales took a 19-0 lead against Australia but collapsed to defeat

Earlier, Wales blitzed the Wallabies in the first half of their last-eight tie, opening up a 19-0 lead through tries from William Harries, Lee Williams and Luke Morgan.

But Australia skipper Ed Jenkins scored a crucial try as half-time beckoned before Sean McMahon scored another to set up an exciting finale.

Wales should have made sure of victory but butchered a three-on-one overlap, before Pama Fou went over for a try under the posts with the last move of the match. Clark Cameron knocked over the conversion to secure the win.

Former Wales back Jonathan Davies, speaking on BBC One "That's what sevens rugby is all about. It isn't over until the final whistle. But with 59 seconds left Wales had a three-on-one and they should've scored. That has cost them the game."

England were under intense pressure for the first five minutes of their encounter against Samoa. But when Marcus Watson scored a breakaway try, it looked like England might take a lead into the break.

However, Samoa Toloa scored two tries just before half-time, taking his tournament tally to seven. Worse for England, James Rodwell was sent to the sin-bin for a cheap shot on Toloa as he slid in for his first score.

Samoa hung on to beat England and will now face South Africa in the semi-finals

Lio Lolo produced an acrobatic finish in the corner to increase Samoa's lead, before a moment of magic from Dan Norton, who kicked diagonally on the run before touching down under the posts, gave England hope.

But Samoa hung on to set up a semi-final against a dangerous-looking South African outfit, who cut hosts Scotland to ribbons in their last-eight encounter.

A try from Cornal Hendricks gave the Springboks an early lead, before a second from Branco du Preez further deflated what had been a raucous pre-match atmosphere.

Mark Bennet scored a try to make it 21-7 at half-time but Scotland were unable to overturn the defecit

Seabelo Senatla scored a third try for his side, taking his tally to eight in the tournament, before Mark Bennett touched down to make it 21-7 at half-time.

After the restart, Lee Jones jinked over for his sixth try of the competition before a second try from Senatla and another from Cecil Afrika put the Boks out of sight.

Ben Lam scored a brace of tries for New Zealand against a spirited Kenya as they continued their 16-year winning streak, stretching back to the sport's debut in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.